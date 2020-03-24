PEX (Crossed-Linked Polyethylene) Market by Type (HDPE, LDPE), Technology (PEXA, PEXB, PEXC), Application (Wires & Cables, Plumbing, Automotive)- Global Forecast to 2024

A Fresh research report on “PEX (Crossed-Linked Polyethylene) Market” has been presented by ReportsnReports. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for PEX (Crossed-Linked Polyethylene) Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Top Companies profiled in the PEX (Crossed-Linked Polyethylene) Market include are The Dow Chemical Company (US), Borealis AG (Austria), Solvay (Belgium), LyondellBasell (Netherlands), ExxonMobil Corporation (US), PolyOne Corporation (US), 3H Vinacom Co.Ltd. (Vietnam), Falcone Specialities AG (Switzerland), Hanwha Chemical Corporation (South Korea), HDC Hyundai EP (South Korea).

The PEX Market size is estimated to be US$ 6.1 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 8.3 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6%. This report spread across 125 Pages, Profiling 11 Companies and Supported with 82 Tables and 41 Figures is now available in this research.

The Increasing demand for PEX wires & cables from the power, communication, and automotive industries is the major factor driving the global PEX demand during the forecast period. Furthermore, PEX is used in various applications such as building pipework and tubing systems, hydronic radiant heating, and cooling systems

HDPE is estimated to be the fastest-growing type of PEX between 2019 and 2024. HDPE is expected to register a slight increase in demand as compared to LDPE owing to its superior properties such as high tensile strength and resistance to cracks and deformation that occurs due to external factors such as temperature, stress/strain, and climatic changes. Furthermore, the rising demand for HDPE in developing countries worldwide owing to the steady growth in construction spending and improved investments in the industrial and public infrastructure are the key factors responsible for market growth.

The Wires & cables application is projected to lead the PEX market during the forecast period. PEX is extensively used as electrical insulation in power cables of all voltage ranges, though it is more appropriate for low and medium voltage applications. This is likely to drive the PEX market in the wires & cables application. PEX is the most common polymeric insulation material, which is resistant to weather, heat, and moisture. It delivers better protection to copper wires to transfer energy safely and efficiently.

APAC (comprising China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia and Rest of APAC) is estimated to be the largest and fastest-growing PEX market during the forecast period. The region’s rapid industrialization and expanding transmission & distribution lines in the electrical & communication industry drive the demand for PEX-based wires &cables. Extensive use of XLPE wires in automotive battery cables, wire &cable coating layer, motors, and other high-voltage resistance materials in APAC is also driving the PEX market.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 –30%, Tier 2 –43%,and Tier 3–27%

By Designation: C Level Executives–21%, Director Level –23%, and Others –56%

By Region: North America –30%, Europe –18%, APAC–41%, South America – 6%, Middle East & Africa – 5%

