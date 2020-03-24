Conductive Inks Market by Application (Photovoltaics, RFID, PCB, Membrane Switches, Displays, Bio-Sensors, Thermal Heating), Typeand Region – Global Forecast to 2024

ReportsnReports offers a latest published report on “Conductive Inks Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 159 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Conductive Inks Market size is projected to grow from US$ 3.3 Billion in 2019 to US$ 4.0 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.0% between 2019 and 2024. This report spread across 159 Pages, Profiling 11 Companies and Supported with 134 Tables and 37 Figures is now available in this research.

The Conductive polymer inks segment is projected to be the fastest-growing type, in terms of value, during the forecast period. The electrical properties of the polymers can be customized according to the application through organic synthesis. These materials successfully combine the electrical properties of metals, such as low cost, resistance to corrosion, and lightweight, with the advantages of polymers. The unique properties of conductive polymers help in providing better alternatives for cost-sensitive materials.

Photovoltaics was the largest application of the market in 2018 due to the high demand for conductive inks in the PV application for screen printing technology. Rising energy costs, coupled with climate change, are increasing the dependency on renewable energy sources such as the PV photovoltaics technology, which captures the solar energy and transforms it into electricity through the PV effect.

APAC is estimated to be the largest and fastest-growing conductive inks market. The growth in the APAC region can be attributed to the growing demand for conductive inks from various applications such as photovoltaics, RFID, displays, membrane switches, PCB, automotive, and others. The presence of a robust industrial base, favorable government policies, and low labor cost are strengthening the conductive inks market in APAC.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type – Tier 1-42%, Tier 2- 33%, and Tier 3-25%

By Designation – C Level-31%, Director Level-31%, and Others-38%

By Region – APAC – 61%, Europe -31%, North America – 8%

Study Objectives:

To analyze the market opportunities and competitive landscape of the stakeholders and market leaders

To forecast the size of the conductive inks market, on the basis of region, into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America, and Middle East & Africa

To define, describe, and forecast the conductive inks market size, in terms of value and volume

size, in terms of value and volume To identify and analyze the key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the market

To define and segment the conductive inks market by type and application

To estimate and forecast the market at the country-level in each of the regions

To analyze the recent market developments and competitive strategies such as new product development, merger & acquisitions, expansion, agreement, and partnership to draw the competitive landscape in the market

To strategically identify and profile the key market players and analyze their core competencies of the conductive inks market

Top Companies profiled in the Conductive Inks Market include are DowDuPont (US), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Heraeus Holding GmbH (Germany), Johnson Matthey (UK), Poly-Ink (France), Sun Chemical Corporation (US), NovaCentrix (US), Creative Materials Inc. (US), Applied Ink Solutions (US), and Vorbeck Materials (US).

