Biomaterials Market by By Application (Cardiovascular, Orthopedic, Dental, Plastic Surgery, Wound Healing, Neurological disorders, Tissue Engineering, Ophthalmology) – Global Forecast to 2024

According to Market Study Report, Biomaterials Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Biomaterials Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Biomaterials Market.

The Biomaterials Market is projected to reach US$ 207 Billion by 2024 from US$ 105 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 14.5%. This report spread across 238 Pages, Profiling 12 Companies and Supported with 168 Tables and 60 Figures is now available in this research.

Top Key Players profiled in the Biomaterials Market include are Royal DSM (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Corbion (Netherlands), Carpenter Technology Corporation (US), Evonik Industries (Germany), Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials (US), Cam Bioceramics B.V. (Netherlands), Celanese Corporation (US), CoorsTek Inc. (US), CeramTec (Germany), and GELITA AG (Germany).

“By Type, the polymeric biomaterials segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.”

Based on Type, the biomaterials market is segmented into metallic, polymeric, ceramic, and natural biomaterials. The polymeric biomaterials segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing use of polymers in soft-tissue applications such as plastic surgeries. However, polymers are costly, which can hinder the growth of this market.

“By Application, the cardiovascular applications segment dominates the biomaterials market”

The cardiovascular applications segment accounted for the largest share of the biomaterials market in 2018. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, rising geriatric population, the growing number of angiography procedures, and the increasing adoption of cardiac stents, pacemakers, and implantable cardiac defibrillators.

“APAC is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.”

North America accounted for the largest share of the biomaterials market in 2018, followed by Europe. The large share of the market in North America is attributed to the increase in biomaterial-based research, rising demand for plastic surgeries, growing incidence of cancer, and the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. However, the APAC region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1: 55%, Tier 2: 25%, and Tier 3: 20%

By Designation: C-level: 43%, Director-level: 32%, and Others: 25%

By Region: North America: 38%, Europe: 23%, Asia Pacific: 29%,and the Rest of the World: 10%

Target Audience for Biomaterials Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Scenario

2.1 Product Launches

2.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

2.3 Expansions

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market) (2018)

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Innovators

3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-Up) (2018)

4.1 Progressive Companies

4.2 Starting Blocks

4.3 Dynamic Companies

4.4 Responsive Companies

