Voice Assistant Application Market by Application (Web Application, Mobile Application, and Devices), Component, Deployment Mode,Organization Size, Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2024

According to Market Study Report, Voice Assistant Application Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Voice Assistant Application Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Voice Assistant Application Market.

The Global Voice Assistant Application Market size is expected to grow from US$ 1.3 Billion in 2019 to US$ 5.2 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 31.9% during the forecast period. This Market research report spread across 152 Pages, Profiling 14 Companies and Supported with 72 Tables and 44 Figures is now available in this Research report.

Top Key Players in the Voice Assistant Application Market include are IBM (US), Google (US), AWS (US), Microsoft (US), Apple (US), Baidu (China), Nuance Communications (US), Salesforce (US), Verbio Technologies (Spain), Samsung (South Korea), Oracle (US), SAS (US), SAP (Germany), Orbita (US).

“Among the deployment mode segment, the cloud segment to account for a higher market share during the forecast period”

Owing to increasing awareness of the benefits of cloud-based solutions, the cloud deployment for voice assistant applications is expected to grow tremendously. The solution providers are focusing on the development of robust cloud-based solutions for their clients, as various organizations have migrated to either a private or a public cloud. Moreover, cloud-as-a-service is enabling organizations to manage not only costs but also achieve better agility.

“Among the application segment, the web applications segment to dominate the market during the forecast period”

Voice assistant applications deployed over the website can be useful for sales and marketing support, precise navigation, instant answering to customer queries, customer insights, and centralized knowledge management. The voice assistant applications enhance online communication, enable sophisticated interaction with intuitive response times, improve customer retention, and understand people’s natural language with sharp voice recognition. The users are guided to attain a robust business activity with the help of a human-like interaction platform.

“Among regions, APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

Various APAC countries, such as China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, and India, have a large population, and they require NLP and Interactive Voice Response (IVR) platform-based voice assistant applications to track customers. Travel, healthcare, retail, and banking are the verticals driving the voice assistant application market in APAC. Countries, such as China, Japan, and Australia, have a high penetration in the voice assistant application market and provide solutions that resolve the complex queries faced by customers.

Research Coverage:

The voice assistant application market has been segmented based on components (solutions and services), applications (web applications, mobile applications, and devices), deployment modes (on-premises and cloud), organization size (SMEs and large enterprises), verticals, and regions. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been undertaken to provide insights into their business overviews; services; key strategies; new service launches; partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; business expansions; and competitive landscape associated with the global voice assistant application market.