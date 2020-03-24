Plethysmograph Market Forecast to 2027 with Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand and SWOT Analysis

A plethysmograph is an instrument for measuring differences in volume within an organ or whole body. Pulmonary plethysmographs are used to measure the functional residual capacity (FRC) of the lungs, the volume in the lungs when the muscles of respiration are relaxed, and total lung capacity.

The rising prevalence of lung disorders owing to the consumption of tobacco & alcohol and sedentary lifestyles are anticipated to drive the plethysmograph market. However, the availability of alternative methods for plethysmography such as gas dilution tests and spirometry, which are also less expensive that is restraining the market growth. Moreover, its low cost and the fact that it is a less invasive procedure are expected to benefit the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Market Segmentation :

The plethysmograph market is segmented on the basis of product type, and industry. Based on product type the market is segmented as body plethysmograph and limbs plethysmograph. On the basis of industry the market is categorized as adult and baby.





