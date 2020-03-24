Europe Diabetes Care Devices Market Analysis & Outlook To 2027: Top Key Players Centers for Diabetes and Endocrinology (CDE), Public Health England (PHE), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

The Europe diabetes care devices market is expected to reach US$ 11,184.6 Mn in 2027 from US$ 6,853.3 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019-2027.

The growth of the diabetes care devices market is primarily attributed to the rising incidence of diabetes and rising adoption of insulin injection pens over traditional syringes & vials. However, availability of alternatives for drug delivery and reuse of pen needles are likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth. On the other hand, increasing launch of GLP-1 analogues is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the Europe diabetes care devices market in the coming years.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for diabetes care devices included in the report are, Centers for Diabetes and Endocrinology (CDE), Public Health England (PHE), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), International Diabetes Federation (IDF) and others.

Germany is expected to lead the market in the Europe region owing to rising prevalence of the diabetes and support by the government in the country. In addition, the government in Germany are putting their efforts to improve the conditions for the people suffering from the diabetes. Therefore, considering the above mentioned factors the growth of the market in the country is likely to contribute largest share in the Europe region during the forecast period.

Glucagon like Peptide-1 also known as GLP-1 is a hormone produced in the gut that is released in response to the food consumed by an individual. The peptide reduces the appetite of an individual and helps to secrete insulin in the body among obese patients. In recent years, external injection of GLP-1 has been witnessing a significant traction due to increase in the number of doctor prescription for these hormones. The rising number of novel GLP-1 analogue launches is thus expected to indirectly provide opportunities for the manufacturers to develop therapy specific pen needles with incorporation of features such as bore size, length and material that is not reactive with the biologic.

In 2018, the glucose monitoring devices segment held a largest market share of 53.9% of the diabetes care devices market, by product. The glucose monitoring devices is expected to dominate its market share in 2027 owing to the rise in the prevalence of the diabetes and presence of the several market players that offers technically advanced products. The testing strips segment among the glucose monitoring devices is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 6.6% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027 owing to the enormous usages in the glucose monitoring devices.

In 2018, the homecare held a largest market share of 59.8% of the diabetes care devices market, by end user. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to the rise in the demand for the glucose monitoring devices and insulin delivery devices. Increasing diabetic population, the ease of use, availability, and accessibility of insulin delivery devices has also increased the adoption of self-administration among patients is anticipated to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. Also the homecare segment is also expected to grow at the fastest growth rate of 5.9% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

EUROPE DIABETES CARE DEVICES – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Glucose Monitoring Devices Glucometers Lancets Testing Strips Other Glucose Monitoring Devices Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin Pens Insulin Syringes Insulin Pumps Other Insulin Delivery Devices



By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Homecare

