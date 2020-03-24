Customer Care BPO Market Global Growth and Forecast To 2027: Leading Players Alorica Inc, Arvato AG, Atento S.A, Comdata Group, Concentrix Corporation

The Customer Care BPO market is estimated to reach US$ 30.40 Bn by 2027 from US$ 18.11 Bn in 2018. The report includes key understanding on the driving factors of this market and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The Customer Care BPO Market is experiencing decent growth during the forecast period of 2019-2027. The BPO sector throughout the globe is facing various challenges regarding rapid evolutions of disruptive technologies and the presence of huge competitors. For the players in the BPO industry, focus towards development of hybrid strategy between the data capacity, automation, and workflow management might help the companies to sustain in the agile market. There is continuous evolution taking place within the BPO industry, due to rising demand for delivering better customer experience, improvements in automation, and an urge to fulfill the growing expectations of frustrated users. To achieve all these aspects efficiently, technology is capable of assisting the players. At a current scenario, technology companies offer solutions to a broad array of end-user industries. Various leading BPO companies embrace advanced solutions into the business processes and practices to drive efficiency.

The major players operating in the market for customer care BPO market includes Alorica Inc, Arvato AG, Atento S.A, Comdata Group, Concentrix Corporation, Sitel Group, Ykes Enterprises, Incorporated and among others.

The Customer Care BPO Market has been derived from market trends and revenue generation factors from five different regions across the globe namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, and South America. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the global customer care BPO market. Whereas, North America, followed by Europe and APAC, holds the highest market share in the customer care BPO market.

The cost advantage offered by customer care BPO is one of the key reasons, which impacts the need for customer care BPO services. It significantly reduces the cost of the organization by providing support and services to the customers. The customer care BPO enables the work to be done at low cost and in an efficient way. Moreover, the company does not have to make investments in infrastructure. Customer care BPO also enables to save cost on recruitment and training. With the increasing need for cost-cutting to run the business significantly, companies are opting for customer care BPO and are impacting the customer care BPO market growth positively.

Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period. The key drivers for the high growth of the customer care BPO market in the Asia-Pacific market are improved service level, technology infusion, scalability, quality, and others. The major market shares of the customer care BPO market in Asia-Pacific will be captured by India, China, and other developing countries of South Asia countries. By end-user in Asia-Pacific, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail & E-Commerce continue to be the largest consumer of customer care BPO services. Pertaining to rising population, the service industry is growing exponentially in Asian countries. Due to a large amount of data creation, the IT and software companies are developing new technologies and practices to manage the confidential data of customers securely. These technologies are further adopted by the BPO industry to gain the trust of their consumers.

Global Customer Care BPO Market – By Solution

Onshore Outsourcing

Offshore Outsourcing

Nearshore Outsourcing

Global Customer Care BPO Market – By End User

BFSI

IT and Telecommunication

Healthcare and Pharmaceutical

Retail and e-Commerce

Transportation and Logistics

Media and Communication

Automotive

Others

