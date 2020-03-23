Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market Statistics, Facts and Figures, Growth Overview, Size, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2014-2020

Inflammation is triggered by the defense system of the body in response to harmful stimuli, damaged cells, irritants and microorganisms. Inflammation is the mechanism of innate immunity, which seeks to eliminate the cause of injury, clear dead and necrotic cells and heal injured tissues. Sometimes, the body defense system inappropriately triggers inflammation against its own cells, resulting in incurable inflammatory autoimmune diseases such as arthritis, asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

According to World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 235 million people suffer from asthma in the world. Symptomatic relief during the inflammation provides relief to the patients suffering from inflammatory autoimmune diseases. Although there are multiple anti-inflammatory drugs approved in the market, there is an indispensable need for better and novel anti-inflammatory therapeutics with lesser side effects and better efficacy.

The global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period, owing to the emergence of anti-inflammatory biologics that are more targeted, effective and with lesser side effects as compared to conventional drugs. In addition, they are also difficult to imitate due to their complex molecular structure and origin. The global anti-inflammatory market has been driven by factors such as increasing autoimmune and respiratory conditions, new drugs in pipeline and increasing adoption of anti-inflammatory drugs.

Pfizer, Inc., Abbvie, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck & CO., Inc., Novartis, F. Hoffman, La Roche AG, Eli Lily and Company, AstraZeneca PLC, and Amgen.

Moreover, increasing awareness of anti-inflammatory therapeutics and attractive government initiatives in the Asia-Pacific and LAMEA region are expected to drive the market during the analysis period. Factors, such as side effects of anti-inflammatory drugs and patent expiry issues of blockbuster drugs (such as Remicade), are known to impede the market growth.

Geographically, the market is segmented into four regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Among regions, North America holds the largest share accounting for 45.7% share of the global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market; however, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period. Major market players have adopted innovative strategies such novel drug development and product launch (novel and indication expansion) to increase their market presence. In 2014,

