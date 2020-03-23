Variable Air Volume Box Market by type(Single-Duct VAV, Dual-Duct VAV, Induction VAV, Fan-Powered VAV(Series Powered, Parallel Powered))- Global Forecast to 2024

A fresh report titled “Variable Air Volume Box Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Variable Air Volume Box Market size is estimated to be USD 4.7 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 6.4 billion by 2024,at a CAGR of 6.3%.

“Single-Duct VAV is the fastest growing segment of VAV BOX.”

Single-duct VAV was the largest as well as the fastest-growing segment of the VAV box market globally in 2018. The huge consumption of single-duct VAV systems in commercial buildings due to its various advantages such as low sound level operation, cost-effectiveness, and efficiency in maintaining the optimum temperature in different climatic condition are the major factors driving the demand for single-duct VAV.

“Commercial building is the largest application of VAV BOX.”

Commercial building is the largest application of VAV box. The increasing spending on public and private infrastructure development will contribute to the growth of the VAV box market. The continuous increase in new construction, including manufacturing and office construction, are the major factors leading to the demand of commercial buildings.

TOp Key Players profiled in the Variable Air Volume Box Market include are Ingersoll Rand PLC (Ireland), Johnson Controls (US), TROX GmbH (Germany), Spectrum Industries (India), United Technologies Corporation (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Siemens AG (Germany), System air AB (Sweden), Barcol-Air (Switzerland).

