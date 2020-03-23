Wireless Audio Device Market by Product (Speaker Systems, Soundbars, Headsets, Headphones, Microphones), Technology (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, AirPlay)- Global Forecast to 2025

According to Market Study Report, Wireless Audio Device Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Wireless Audio Device Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Wireless Audio Device Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Wireless Audio Device Market is projected to grow from USD 57.3 Billion in 2020 to USD 134.2 Billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.6% from 2020 to 2025. This report spread across 164 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 98 Tables and 36 Figures is now available in this research.

Top Key Players profiled in the Wireless Audio Device Market:

Apple Inc. (US)

HARMAN International Industries Inc. (US)

Bose Corporation (US)

Sonos Inc. (US)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

DEI Holdings Inc. (US)

Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

VIZIO Inc. (US)

VOXX International Corporation (US)

Plantronics Inc. (US)

Ossic Corporation (US)

Phazon (Canada)

Trüsound Audio (US)

Jam (US)

Earin (Sweden)

Human (US)

Bragi (Germany)

Jaybird (US)

Devialet (France)

Dali A/S (Denmark)

Wireless audio devices such as headphones and headsets are used in consumer electronics such as smartphones, computers, and gaming consoles. Rising adoption of technologically-advanced smartphones has led to an increased demand for wireless headphones and headsets in APAC. These smartphones can also be used to play music wirelessly through speaker systems and sound bars.

Smart devices are those wireless audio devices that are used to track the health and fitness of users by recording and saving information related to their workouts that include the duration and the speed of their workouts. These devices modify audio, carry out language translation, and activate smart assistants to provide answers to verbally asked questions. They also control different systems installed in homes through an inbuilt virtual assistant feature.

The use of wireless audio devices for in-home applications has led to the increased global demand for wireless audio devices in APAC. Wired speakers and home theaters carry with them a mesh of wires. They also limit the floor space area for users. However, wireless home audio systems enable the freedom of movement, both inside and outside homes.

Competitive Landscape of Wireless Audio Device Market:

1 Introduction

2 Market Ranking Analysis: Wireless Audio Device Market

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

3.3 Innovators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Strength of Product Portfolio

5 Business Strategy Excellence

6 Competitive Situations and Trends

6.1 Product Launches and Developments

6.2 Partnerships

Reason to access this report:

The report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall wireless audio device market and its segments. This report is also expected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market and gain insights to enhance the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.