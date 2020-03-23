Textile Finishing Chemicals Market by Type (Softening Finishes, Repellent Finishes, Wrinkle Free Finishes, Coating Finishes, Mothproofing Finishes)- Global Forecast to 2024

According to Market Study Report, Textile Finishing Chemicals Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Textile Finishing Chemicals Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Textile Finishing Chemicals Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Textile Finishing Chemicals Market size is expected to grow from USD 6.2 Billion in 2019 to USD 8.2 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. This report spread across 157 Pages, Profiling 12 Companies and Supported with 93 Tables and 54 Figures is now available in this research.

Top Key Players profiled in the Textile Finishing Chemicals Market:

Huntsman Corporation (US)

Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)

The Dow Chemical Company (US)

BASF (Germany)

Archroma (Switzerland)

Evonik Industries (Germany)

Dupont (US)

Solvay SA (Belgium)

Tanatex Chemicals B.V (Netherlands)

Dystar Singapore PTE Ltd. (Singapore)

“The softening finishes type segment is estimated to drive the global textile finishing market during the forecast period.”

The global textile finishing chemicals market has been divided into 6 major types – softening finishes, repellent finishes, wrinkle free finishes, coating finishes, mothproofing finishes, and others. The softening finishes segment is projected to be the largest and the fastest-growing type of textile finishing chemicals, globally during the forecast period. Softening finishes are commonly used because they assist textiles to attain softness, smoothness, flexibility, superior drape, and elastic properties.

“The pad-dry cure process segment is estimated to drive the market during the forecast period.”

Based on process, the textile finishing chemicals market has been segmented into three types -pad-dry cure process, exhaust dyeing process, and others. The pad-dry cure process is projected to be the largest and the fastest-growing process in the textile finishing chemicals market during the forecast period. It is a continuous high speed process that saves time and cost.

“The technical textile application is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

On the basis of application, the textile finishing chemicals market can be divided into four major types – clothing textile, home textile, technical textile, and others. The technical textile application is projected to be the fastest-growing application for textile finishing chemicals market during the forecast period. These textiles possess unique and special characteristics.

Competitive Landscape of Textile Finishing Chemicals Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking Analysis

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 Expansions

3.2 Acquisitions

3.3 Agreements & Joint Ventures

3.4 New Product Launches/Developments

Reason to access this report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the global textile finishing chemicals market and its sub segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses in a better way and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.