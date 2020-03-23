Software Defined Perimeter Market Forecasts and Growth Opportunity By Industry Players: Check Point, Cisco, Akamai, Palo Alto Networks and Others.

According to Market Study Report, Software Defined Perimeter Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Software Defined Perimeter Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Software Defined Perimeter Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Software Defined Perimeter Market size is projected to grow from USD 2.9 Billion in 2019 to USD 13.8 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 36.5% during the forecast period. This report spread across 174 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 105 Tables and 39 Figures is now available in this research.

Top Key Player profiled in the Software Defined Perimeter Market:

Check Point (Israel)

Cisco (US)

Akamai (US)

Palo Alto Networks (US)

Symantec (US)

Okta (US)

Proofpoint (US)

Verizon (US)

Fortinet (US)

Intel (US)

Perimeter 81 (Israel)

Safe-T (Israel)

Pulse Secure (US)

CloudPassage (US)

Illumio (US)

DH2i (US)

Certes Networks (US)

Trusted Passage (US)

Cato Networks (US)

AppGate (US)

“Security compliance and policy management segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The SDP market by solutions is segmented into access control, security compliance and policy management, risk analytics and visualization, performance management and reporting, and, others (control automation and orchestration, Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Intrusion Prevention System (IPS), and Intrusion Detection System (IDS)). The security compliance and policy management segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

“End point connectivity segment to have the largest market size during the forecast period”

The SDP market by connectivity has been segmented into controller, gateway, and end point. The end point connectivity segment is projected to have the largest market size during the forecast period, as it provides proof of device authenticity by integrating the device and user authentication and mitigates the credential theft, brute force password guessing, and other threats.

“Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC, being an emerging economy, is witnessing dynamic changes in the adoption of new technologies, along with mandatory regulations imposed by government regulatory entities, to adopt the best-in-class technology and standards. However, factors such as continual growth in the increased demand for software-defined data center, mobile workforce, the increasing complexity of businesses, and the unregulated nature of the internet, are now expected to push such SMEs to adopt SDP solutions and services in the region.

Research Coverage:

The market study covers the SDP market across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market, across segments, such as component, connectivity, deployment mode, organization size, user type, and region. The study further includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.