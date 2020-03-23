Power Device Analyzer Market by Current (Above 1000 A, Below 1000 A), End-User (Automotive, Energy, Wireless Communication, Consumer Electronics, and Others)- Global Forecast to 2024

According to Market Study Report, Power Device Analyzer Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Power Device Analyzer Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Power Device Analyzer Market.

The Global Power Device Analyzer Market is projected to reach US$ 527 Million by 2024 from an estimated market size of US$ 430 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. This report spread across 156 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 103 Tables and 36 Figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players profiled in the Power Device Analyzer Market:

Keysight Technologies (US)

Yokogawa (Japan)

Fortive (US)

Rohde & Schwarz (Germany)

Hioki E.E. Corporation (Japan)

Newtons4th (UK)

Iwatsu (Japan)

“The consumer segment is expected to dominate the power device analyzer market in 2019.”

The consumer segment is anticipated to constitute the majority of the power device analyzer market share. Power device analyzers are suitable for consumer electronic devices such as fans, refrigerators, smartphones, laptops, TVs and air conditions, smart home systems, smartwatch, and others. Increased demand for electronic products due to the advent of new technologies is expected to drive the demand for electrical products.

“The power device analyzer, below 1000 A, is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.”

The below 1000 A segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate of all segments during the forecast period.It is used to test various types of products such as motors, air conditioners, fans, heater, and electric motor, solar PV, automated external defibrillator, satellite in major end-user industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, wireless communication, and medical equipment manufacturing.

“North America is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.”

North America is currently the fastest-growing power device analyzer market, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. It is expected in North America that there will be maximum adoption and implementation of test and measurement equipment in wireless communication and network applications in North America.

Competitive Landscape of Power Device Analyzer Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

2.4 Emerging

3 Market Share, 2018

4 Competitive Scenario

4.1 New Product Launches

4.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

4.3 Contracts & Agreements

Research Coverage:

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the global power device analyzer market by type, current, end-user, and region. It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also covers various important aspects of the market. These include the analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates, in terms of value, and future trends in the power device analyzer market.