Nanopatterning Market to Witness Increased Revenue Growth Owing to Heightened Product Innovations

Increasing demand for biomedical electronics, electronic devices and nano-optics and the development of new technologies such as 3DNanopatterning fuel the Nanopatterning Market. This technology is used for imprinting patterns on silicon chips or substrate. This helps in reducing the usage of radiation based nanolithography techniques. Nanopatterning provides nanoimprints at lower cost along with the high resolution.

Nanopatterning is an emerging technology which is growing considerably along with the growth of Nanoimprint Lithography, a process to fabricate patterns of nanometer scales. Due to the high demand for surface customization at micro and nano scale, this technology is being adopted. The medical sector is adopting this technology due to its advantages in the medical and biological field.

Nanopatterning Market: Drivers and Challenges

The major factor driving Nanopatterning technology is the 3D Nanopatterning. This technology uses a nanoscale tip which is used in atomic microscopy for the development of 2D and 3D patterns at 15 nanometers. The growing demand for 3D Nanopatterning is helping this technology to grow for biological applications. Another factor driving this market is cost advantages that user gets while producing photonics with the help of Nanopatterning. Furthermore, introduction of Nanograft technology for treating coronary disease is creating new opportunities for this technology.

The development of 3D structure is still a challenge faced by the manufacturers as it requires good management of horizontal and vertical coordinates of the sample. This is a multi-step process that requires necessary alignment between the layers. Due to this, it is still a challenge to use Nanopatterning for fabrication of simple 3D structures. Moreover, this technology is highly expensive that restricts its usage among large level manufacturers as they have capital to invest.

Nanopatterning Market: Segmentation

In this Nanopatterning market can be segmented on the basis of technology type and applications

Segmentation on the basis of Technology type:

Nanoimprint lithography (including UV nanoimprint lithography, Soft lithography, and others)

Scanning analysis lithography

Photon-based nanolithography

Others

Segmentation on the basis of application:

Biological devices

Medical treatments

Optics

Organic devices

Electronic devices

Fluidics

Others

Key Contracts:

Some of the major companies in Nanopatterning are AMO GmbH, IMS Chips, EV Group, Nanonex Corp., Nano-Terra, NTT Advanced Technology Corporation and others.

Regional Overview

Presently, North America region holds the largest market share of global Nanopatterning market. The market is growing expansively in countries such as U.S., Canada. The technology is in its growth phase so manufacturers are expanding their market with the help of partnerships.

The Europe region is following the North America region in this Nanopatterning market due to the adoption of this technology for fabrication and the high growth potential of this technology.

The Asia Pacific region is slowly adopting this technology due to a limited number of manufacturers and lack of modern technology in this region. This market is expected to have the highest growth rate in coming years due to the growing usage in semiconductor processes and development of lithography.

Regional analysis for Nanopatterning Market includes a development of these systems in the following regions:

North America By US By Canada

Latin America By Brazil By Mexico By Others

Europe By U.K. By France By Germany By Poland By Russia

Asia Pacific By Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) By Greater China By India By ASEAN By Rest of Asia-Pacific

Japan

The Middle East and Africa By GCC Countries By Other Middle East By North Africa By South Africa By Other Africa



