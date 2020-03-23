Digital Out of Home (DOOH) Market to Expand with Significant CAGR During Forecast Period (2020-2027)

“The global digital out of home(DOOH) market accounted to US$ 6,084.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 15,905.7 Mn by 2027.” Asia Pacific was the leading geographic market and it is anticipated to continue contributing highest revenue throughout the forecast period. U.S digital out of home market is witnessing a high growth as it is a developed country and people are more tech-savvy. Furthermore, several companies are investing in digital out of home market in order to increase its market revenue and position.

Growing demand of Digital Advertising worldwide

The digital out of home market is swiftly switching towards digitalization as traditional advertisers gradually realize the value of trading static billboards for digital. Digital out of home can deliver content that responds to the audience directly. With the rising digital targeting tools, advertisers are targeting the audience and increase the overall effectiveness of their campaign.

Replacement of Traditional Billboards with Digital Billboards is fuelling the market growth

Consumers now have access to numerous modes, but they are more attracted to digital channels as they provide information on a real-time basis and they are more engaging. Digital modes are more accessible in generating a larger scope for highly developed conversations with consumers. A digital billboard is an effective form of advertisement which reaches people through an interactive way. Many government agencies depend on digital billboards to deliver emergency messages and allow the public to help law enforcement. In the U.S the adoption of digital billboards is high. U.S consumer gets attracted easily towards the billboards while crossing the roads. Hence, these factors are boosting digital out of home market.

End User Insights

By end-user the digital out of home market has been segmented into automotive, retail, consumer products, BFSI, telecom, and others. Under end user segment, retail is the leading industry in the global digital out of home market. The adoption of digital out of home market is high in this industry. Advertisement featured on digital display is mainly from retailers. For instance, in April 2019, H&M, a clothing retailer has executed a number of advanced installations, like an interactive voice mirror in Times Square, New York City. It is installed through a collaboration with digital signage provider Visual Art, digital experiences provider Ombori and Microsoft Corporation.

