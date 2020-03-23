North America Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market to Perceive Substantial Growth During (2020-2027)
“Remote Patient Monitoring Devices market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 273.75 Mn in the year 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 604.07 Mn by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period.” The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as increase in the demand of remote patient monitoring devices from hospitals & clinics and home healthcare in the US, the rise in the geriatric population in U.S., rising adoption of meaning use act, the increasing prevalence of the cardiovascular disease population in U.S. and Mexico are likely to boost the growth of the remote patient monitoring devices in the region during the forecast period.
The geriatric population in the North America in 2015 were approximate to 15% and is estimated to grow 22% by 2050, the elderly population in 2015 were approximate to the 17% and is expected to reach 27% by 2050, and similarly the data was given for the Asia Pacific which revealed that the geriatric population was near about 8% and is expected to double with 9% by 2050.
US is anticipated to lead the adoptions of Remote Patient Monitoring Devices across the North American region through the forecast period. The market growth is attributed due to various factors such as rise prevalence in the cardiovascular disease, increase in the demand of remote patient monitoring devices from hospitals & clinics and home healthcare in the US, the rise in the geriatric population in U.S., rising adoption of meaning use act. However, resistance from healthcare industry professionals toward the adoption of patient monitoring systems is restraining the remote patient monitoring devices market.
NORTH AMERICA REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING – MARKET SEGMENTATION
-By Product
– Vital Sign Monitors
– Special Monitors
-By Application
– Cardiovascular Diseases Treatment
– Cancer Treatment
– Sleep Disorder Treatment
– Diabetes Treatment
– Weight Management & Fitness Monitoring
-By End user
– Hospitals & Clinics
– Ambulatory Care Centers
– Home Healthcare
-By Country
– U.S.
– Canada
– Mexico
