Advanced Medical Stopcock Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth By 2027

“The global advanced medical stopcock market accounted to US$ 841.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 1,167.6 Mn by 2027.”

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing geographic market and it is expected to be the fastest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Asia Pacific is recognized as a developing market for the medical devices. The growth is driven by the factors such as rising prevalence of the infectious disease across the region. Also the rising initiatives by the government of India and Australia are likely to foster the growth of the market during forecast period.

Company Profiles

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Smiths Medical

Nipro

Elcam Medical

Merit Medical Systems

Codan USA

Nordson Corporation

Cook

JCM MED

Utah Medical Products Inc.

Growing Incidence of Chronic Diseases

The chronic diseases such as heart diseases, cancer, chronic lung diseases, stroke, Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes and chronic kidney disease among the others are the leading cause of deaths. The habits such as tobacco use, alcohol consumption, poor nutrition and lack of physical activity among others are the leading factors for the chronic diseases. According to the recent statistics of World Health Organization for the year 2019, chronic diseases contribute approximately 60% of all deaths and 43% of the global burden of disease. It is also expected that by 2020 the incidences of deaths will rise approximately to 73% and the global burden of disease is expected to grow by 60%. Therefore, the significant rise in the incidences of the chronic diseases are likely to increase the demand for the advanced medical stopcock as this is required to treat various conditions.

Rapidly Growing Number of Surgical Procedures

Advanced medical stopcocks are used during surgeries or after the surgical procedures. These are used with infusion pumps to send pain medicine through catheter to a specific part of patient’s body. The Infusion pumps provide targeted and consistent medicine to decrease the pain. They are used when other methods are less effective or when the patient needs long-term medicines or fluids. The stopcocks are used after surgeries to provide medicines in the fluid forms when the patient is under observation. For instance, the surgical procedures such as caesarean sections are growing across the world. According to the statistics revealed by the European Union states that in 2016, approximately 1.32 million caesarean sections were performed. The number of the surgeries are rising across the world which is likely to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

