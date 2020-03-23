Ophthalmoscopes Market Growth and Outlook To 2027: Welch Allyn, Heine USA Ltd., Iridex., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, American Diagnostic Corporation

The ophthalmoscopes market accounted to US$ 216.79 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 322.13 Mn by 2027.

Global ophthalmoscopes market, based on type, application, and end user. The market based on the type segment is classified as direct ophthalmoscopes and indirect ophthalmoscopes. Based on the application, the market is classified as glaucoma, diabetes eye diseases, retinal diseases and others. Similarly, on the basis of the end user the market is classified is hospitals, eye clinics and ambulatory surgical clinics. Based on the application, glaucoma is the largest contributor for the growth of the ophthalmoscopes market. Likewise, the direct ophthalmoscopes is the largest contributor by type for the market.

The prevalence of diabetes retinopathy, cataract, conjunctivitis, retinal disorders and age-relate macular degeneration are said to increase with the rising ageing population. In addition, findings also reveals that children are also more prone to develop eye disorders such as glaucoma, conjunctivitis and night blindness among others. Vision loss due to eye diseases is a major health problem, which immensely affects the quality of life. In 2015, across the globe approximately 34.3 million people were registered as blind, an additional around 24.3 million had severe vision impairment, 214 million had moderate vision impairment, and 663 million had near vision impairment. Vision loss is the third largest cause of impairment after anaemia and hearing loss. Cataract is the other most commonly observed eye disorder that is found in the developing nations were the access to the qualified professionals are less. Therefore, the cataract is responsible for more than 50% of the cases of blindness in some of the areas which is likely to increase the demand for the ophthalmologists to grow. Thus, owing to the above mentioned factors the market for the ophthalmoscopes is likely to grow in the coming future.

The market for ophthalmoscopes is expected to grow significantly due to factor as rising prevalence of eye diseases in developing and developed nations, significantly growing elderly population and increasing prevalence of glaucoma in individuals are likely to drive the growth of the market in the forecasted period. However, the challenges associated with retinal examination may show some impact to the growth of the market.

The major players operating in the ophthalmoscopes market include, Welch Allyn, Heine USA Ltd., Iridex., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, American Diagnostic Corporation, Honsun, Halma plc, Lumenis and Guangzhou Bisen Medical Co., Limited among others. The market is has provided inorganic growth strategies to these companies by various market consolidations. For instance, in December 2017 Heine Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG announced a new partnership with Midmark Corp. to provide customers in the United States with three types of high quality .

The report segments the global ophthalmoscopes market as follows:

Global Ophthalmoscopes Market – By Type

Indirect Ophthalmoscopes

Direct Ophthalmoscopes

Global Ophthalmoscopes Market – By Application

Glaucoma

Retinal Diseases

Diabetes Eye Diseases

Others

Global Ophthalmoscopes Market – By End User

Hospitals

Eye Clinics

Others

