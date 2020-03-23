Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Outlook To 2027: BAE Systems, Accenture, Verafin Inc., Safe Banking Systems LLC, Eastnets Holding Ltd., Ascent Technology Consulting

The anti-money laundering software market accounted to US$ 905.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 4,993.2 Mn by 2027.

The financial ecosystem lately has been revolutionized by the rapid developments in the machine learning, data science, and their ability to produce algorithms for predictive data analytics. Machine leaning in the recent times has proved to be holding great promise for the banking system, particularly in the area of detecting hidden patterns and suspicious money-laundering activities. Machine learning facilitates identification of money-laundering typologies, strange and suspicious transactions, behavioral transitions in customers, transactions of customers belonging to same geography, age, groups and other identities; and helps reduce false positives. It also helps analyze similar transactions for focal entities and correlate alerts that were flagged as suspicious in regulatory reports. The advanced capabilities provided by the machine learning and data science enabled AML software is expected to significantly drive the market in coming years.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00002921/

While information sharing has witnessed success among regulators and banks, in the coming years the anti-money laundering software market is expected to become more prevalent amongst smaller financial institutions. In order to make sure that this trend is a success the antimony laundering landscape might also see a culture of collaboration. Furthermore, the market is also projected to experience various obstacles in the way of information sharing, which might include inconsistency of territorial regulation and privacy legislation. Over the period information sharing has evolved to be of crucial importance in order to fight financial crimes effectively. The companies across the globe have had experience challenges regarding tradition trend of not sharing information owing to the threat of tipping off and privacy related problems. For the coming years the fin-techs and technologies are anticipated to have a significant influence in structuring the information sharing process, which is driving the anti-money laundering software market.

Furthermore, as money launderers would continue to explore newer ways to use banks for illicit activities the timely detection of the laundering activities is expected to be the most challenging aspect in the implementation of an efficient AML. There are already a numerous innovative technology based products and tools that are available in the market are capable of detecting, tracking and preventing money laundering. Although these technology may not completely eliminate money laundering, they would in spite bring the money laundering under control to a greater extent. Owing to this the financial institutes would sooner raise the demand for such AML software.

Avail discount on this report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00002921/

The global market for anti-money laundering software market is segmented on various parameters such as deployment type, component, product, industry vertical, and geography. Based on deployment type, on-premise segment dominate the anti-money laundering software market heavily and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. On the basis of component, services segment is expected to witness a significant growth rate in the coming years. Further, based on product, transaction monitoring led the market in 2018 with a maximum market share and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

The anti-money laundering software market by industry vertical was led by BFSI segment which held a maximum market share in the year 2018. Key players operating in the market are introducing attractive solutions and are partnering with the small as well as large companies which is helping them to gain customer traction. The major companies offering anti-money laundering software market include ACI Worldwide, SAS Institute, Oracle Corporation, BAE Systems, Accenture, Verafin Inc., Safe Banking Systems LLC, Eastnets Holding Ltd., Ascent Technology Consulting, and Opentext Corporation among others. Several other companies are also offering these solutions to finance industry which is facilitating the market to propel over the years.

Purchase this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00002921/

Major Highlights Of The Report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

The report segments the global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market as follows:

Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market – By Deployment Type

On-premise

Cloud

Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market – By Component

Software

Services

Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market – By Product

Transaction Monitoring

Compliance Management

Currency Transaction Reporting

Customer Identity Management

Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market – By Industry Vertical

Healthcare

BFSI

Retail

IT & Telecom

Government

Others

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]