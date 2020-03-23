Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Exploring Future Growth and Key Trends by 2020-2027: Molecular Assemblies, Twist Bioscience, Evonetix, Nuclera Nucleics Ltd., Camena Bio

The global oligonucleotide synthesis market accounted to US$ 1,584.16 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 3,971.72 Mn by 2027.

The oligonucleotide synthesis market by product is segmented into synthesized oligonucleotides, reagents and equipment. In 2018, the synthesized oligonucleotides segment held a largest market share of 48.3% of the oligonucleotide synthesis market, by product. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to its benefits offered in applications such as research, diagnostics and therapeutics. In addition to diagnostic and therapeutic purpose, oligonucleotides are also used for designing DNA microchips that are used as a powerful bio-analytical tool and novel material in the field of nanotechnology.

Increasing applications of synthesized oligonucleotides, increasing investments for synthetic biology and technological advancements genome editing tools are the key driving factors for the growth of the market in the forecast period. However, the growth of the market is restrained by factors such as renewed regulations for biotechnology and lack of skilled professionals in life science industry.

Some of the players operating in oligonucleotide synthesis market are, Molecular Assemblies, Twist Bioscience, Evonetix, Nuclera Nucleics Ltd., Camena Bio, DNA Script, Iridia, Inc., Helixworks, Ansa Biotechnologies, Inc., and Synthomics, Inc., among others. The market players have been establishing partnerships as well as collaborations in the market, which enables them to hold a strong position in the market. For instance, in October, 2018, EVONETIX LTD pioneering an innovative approach to scalable and high-fidelity gene synthesis, and LioniX International, a leading global provider of customised microsystem solutions in scalable production volumes, collaborated to scale up production of prototype microelectromechanical systems (MEMs) for DNA synthesis.The developments performed by the companies are helping the market to grow in the coming years.

Global oligonucleotide synthesis market, based on application was segmented into research, diagnostics, and therapeutics. Research segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 45.3% during the forecast period. The availability of funds as well as supportive government policies are expected to boost the growth of the segment during the forecast period. The segment is also expected to retain its position among the other applications during the year 2027.

The report segments the global oligonucleotide synthesis market as follows:

Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis market – By Product

Synthesized Oligonucleotides Primers Probes Large-Scale Synthesis Others

Reagents

Equipment

Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis market – By Application

Research

Diagnostics

Therapeutics

Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis market – By End User

Academic Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Diagnostic Laboratories

Other End Users

