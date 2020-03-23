Fourth Party Logistics Market Forecast to 2027: Leading Players Allyn International Services, Inc., United Parcel Service of America, Inc

The global fourth party logistics market accounted to US$ 54.06 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 84.17 Bn by 2027.

It has been observed that regional demographics have also played a crucial role in the growth of the 4PL services market. As an example, the 4PL adoptions is observed by the retail sector, which in-turn has propelled due to the advent of e-commerce. As APAC region boasts of more than one-third of the global population, the market attractiveness for e-commerce industry is very high in the region. Further, developing economies and rising disposable incomes with individuals have accentuated further the growth in e-commerce activities. Rising demand diversities on account of diverse demographics observed in the region contributes to the supply chain complexities, thus requiring the needs for 4PL services to be deployed by the shipping companies.

Asia-Pacific has become a global manufacturing hub with the presence of diverse manufacturing industries. Further, the governments of these countries are making developments to improve investment scenario. The governments are providing tax-rebates, funds, subsidies and other such support to attract the manufacturing companies to set-up plants in their respective countries. Further, several governments have taken initiatives such as Made in China 2025, and Make in India, among others to flourish the growth of manufacturing and other high-tech industries. APAC region boasts of more than one-third of the global population, the market attractiveness for e-commerce industry is very high in the region. Further, developing economies and rising disposable incomes with individuals have accentuated further the growth in e-commerce activities. Rising demand diversities on account of diverse demographics observed in the region contributes to the supply chain complexities, thus requiring the needs for 4PL services to be deployed by the shipping companies.

The high-tech consumer electronics and the medical equipment markets today are highly driven by diverse consumer demands coupled with customization features. Strategies such as build-to-order and postponement are often deployed for selling products from the high-tech electronic verticals by many retailers, websites, resellers etc. In many scenarios faced by consumer goods and retail sectors, a customer orders large volumes of products that might be sourced at different locations. These diverse products need to be assembled first, and then need to be shipped to the consumer at the earliest possible timelines. Fulfillment of such demands requires the deployment of a highly sophisticated and Omni-channel supply chain approach by the logistics service provider. This factor is anticipated to provide huge opportunities to the players operating in the fourth party logistics market.

Asia is home for nearly 3.5 Bn people, and presently, GDP per capita is 6,799 USD which is expected to grow. There are pleasant e-commerce markets within Asian countries such as China, Japan, and India. Also, count of users using online websites for shopping is projected to increase by 2021. This represents 53% of the total population. Such growing internet of users towards e-commerce sector for fashion, electronics, and other products would help the industry to contribute high portion in GDP. Moreover, many of Asia’s countries holds a leading position in the world of logistics such as China, Taiwan, Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea, and Singapore. Growing e-commerce industry provides positive opportunities to the 4PL providers across Asia.

The key companies operating in the field of fourth party logistics that are profiled in the report include Allyn International Services, Inc., United Parcel Service of America, Inc., GEFCO Group, XPO Logistics, DHL Group, DB Schenker, DAMCO, LOGISTICS PLUS Inc., GEODIS, and CEVA Logistics among others. Several other players are also functioning in the market worldwide, contributing significant revenue shares year on year.

