Infusion Pumps Market Is Set To Witness Uptick During 2018-2025|key players like BD,B. Braun Melsungen AG,Terumo Corporation,Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

The growth of the infusion pumps market is primarily attributed to increasing incidence of chronic diseases. Moreover, the increasing number of surgical procedures performed is expected to fuel the market growth. Infusion pumps are used during surgeries to send pain medicine through catheter to a specific part of your body. Infusion pumps can provide targeted and consistent medicine to decrease the pain. They are used when other methods are less effective or when the patient need long-term medicines or fluids.

The plastic surgical procedures like liposuction, abdominoplasty, and mammoplasty, require short hospital stay, patients are discharged for ambulatory recovery on oral analgesic management. However, anesthetists have started using infusion pumps to achieve adequate outpatient analgesic control. These pumps continuously administer and maintain constant plasma concentrations. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons in 2017, there were around 17.5 million surgical and minimally invasive plastic procedures performed in the United States.

Some of the key players of Infusion Pumps Market:

BD,B. Braun Melsungen AG,Terumo Corporation,Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.,Medtronic,Baxter International, Inc.,Smith Medical,Moog, Inc.,ICU Medical, Inc.,Insulet Corporation

Global infusion pumps market, based on application was segmented as, diabetes, chemotherapy, gastrointestinal diseases, and pediatrics. In 2017, chemotherapy held the largest share of market, by application. In addition, the diabetes segment is anticipated to witness a significant growth among other applications, during the forecast period.

The Global Infusion Pumps Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Infusion Pumps market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Infusion Pumps market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Infusion Pumps Market from 2018 – 2025 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Infusion Pumps Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2018- 2025. Forecast and analysis of Infusion Pumps Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

