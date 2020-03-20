Expanding Scope on Patient Flow Management Market 2025| major key companies profiled like McKesson Corporation,Care Logistics,Epic Systems Corporation

Driving factor such as rising adoption of patient-centric approach by healthcare providers, and shortage of nursing staff and doctors are expected to boost the market growth over the years. However, the shortage of skilled IT technicians and risks associated with cyber threats are likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The current scenario of the mobile health platforms is increasing day by day. The increasing adoption of universally advanced technology is expected to propel the growth for patient flow management market in the forecast period. For 2017, the number of smartphone users in Canada was estimated to reach 24.02 million.

Some of the key players of Patient Flow Management Market:

McKesson Corporation,Care Logistics,Epic Systems Corporation,Intelligent In Sites,Aptean,Cerner Corporation,Teletracking Technologies, Inc.,Central Logic,Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.,Sonitor Technologies

The increasing penetration of smartphones and growing wireless network technology provides improved digital healthcare system with novel opportunities to address more challenges that associated with accessibility, quality, effectiveness, efficiency and cost of healthcare.

