Industrial Robot Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants OTC Daihen, Panasonic, Toshiba

Global Industrial Robot Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The influencing Factors of growth and regulations with respect to the usage of the information, availability of highly reliable products in the market, and increase in operational efficiency of Industrial Robot Players.The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing dynamics of Global Industrial Robot Market . As per study key and emerging players of this market are FANUC(Japan), KUKA(Germany), ABB(Switzerland), Yaskawa (Motoman)(Japan), Nachi(Japan), Kawasaki Robotics(Japan), Comau(Italy), EPSON Robots(Japan), Staubli(Switzerland), Omron Adept Technologies(US), DENSO Robotics(Japan), OTC Daihen(Japan), Panasonic(Japan), Toshiba(Japan), Mitsubishi Electric(Japan), Yamaha(Japan), Universal Robots(Denmark), Hyundai Robotics(Korea), Robostar(Korea), Star Seiki(Japan), CLOOS(Germany), IGM(Australia), JEL Corporation(Japan), Foxconn(Foxbot)(China), Siasun(China), Anhui EFORT Intelligent Equipment(China), Estun Automation(China), Guangzhou CNC Equipment(China), STEP Electric Corporation, Codian Robotics(Netherlands) & Guangdong Topstar Technology(China).

Currently, the global industrial robots market is still dominated by players from Japan, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, United States and Korea, like FANUC, Yaskawa (Motoman), Nachi, Kawasaki Robotics, EPSON Robots, DENSO Robotics, OTC Daihen, Panasonic, Toshiba, Mitsubishi Electric, Yamaha, Star Seiki and JEL Corporation from Japan; KUKA and CLOOS from Germany; ABB and Staubli from Switzerland; Hyundai Robotics and Robostar from Korea; Omron Adept Technologies from United States and Comau from Italy. In future, the Korean players be likely to play more important roles in the next several years, for example, Hyundai Robotics has set a goal of making 500 billion won ($ 444 million) in revenue by 2021 and becoming one of the top five robotics companies in the world.

China has surpassed Japan as the largest market of industrial robots since 2013, and sold 86,415 units in 2016. Europe is the second market, and sold 56414 units in 2016, while 30457 units sold in United States, 36241 units sold in Japan, 42151 units sold in Korea, 7614 sold in Taiwan and 2445 sold in India in 2016.

The Industrial Robot market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Industrial Robot.

This report presents the worldwide Industrial Robot market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Industrial Robot Market and Competitive Analysis

FANUC(Japan), KUKA(Germany), ABB(Switzerland), Yaskawa (Motoman)(Japan), Nachi(Japan), Kawasaki Robotics(Japan), Comau(Italy), EPSON Robots(Japan), Staubli(Switzerland), Omron Adept Technologies(US), DENSO Robotics(Japan), OTC Daihen(Japan), Panasonic(Japan), Toshiba(Japan), Mitsubishi Electric(Japan), Yamaha(Japan), Universal Robots(Denmark), Hyundai Robotics(Korea), Robostar(Korea), Star Seiki(Japan), CLOOS(Germany), IGM(Australia), JEL Corporation(Japan), Foxconn(Foxbot)(China), Siasun(China), Anhui EFORT Intelligent Equipment(China), Estun Automation(China), Guangzhou CNC Equipment(China), STEP Electric Corporation, Codian Robotics(Netherlands) & Guangdong Topstar Technology(China)

Additionally, Section on Historical Global Industrial Robot Market Scenario, Market Entropy to Race Aggressiveness and Patent Analysis* is covered along with Competitors SWOT, Product Specifications and Peer Comparison including variables such as Gross Margin, Total Revenue, Segment Revenue, Employee Size, Net Profit, Total Assets etc.

Segmentation and Targeting

Essential demographic, geographic, psycho-graphic and behavioral information about businesses segments in the Industrial Robot market is targeted to aid in determining the features company should encompass in order to fit into the businesses requirements.

Industrial Robot Product Types In-Depth: , Articulated Robots, Parallel Robots, SCARA Robots, Cylindrical Robots & Cartesian Robots

Industrial Robot Major Applications/End users: Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Chemical, Rubber and Plastic, Metal and Machinery, Food, Beverages and Pharmaceuticals & Other

Industrial Robot Major Geographical First Level Segmentation: United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea & Other Regions***

*** For global report, countries by region that are available in the study

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia & Philippines etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Poland, Switzerland, Bulgaria and Rest of Europe etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia & Chile etc)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, South Africa etc)

Industrial Robot Product/Service Development

Knowing why product/services fits need of clients and what modification would make the product more attractive.

Industrial Robot Product Types In-Depth: , Articulated Robots, Parallel Robots, SCARA Robots, Cylindrical Robots & Cartesian Robots**

** Segments by Type can further be broken down based on Feasibility

Marketing Communication and Sales Channel

