5G Market in Aviation by Technology (eMBB, FWA, URLLC/MMTC), Communication Infrastructure (Small Cell, DAS), 5G Services (Aircraft Operations, Airport Operations), Region – Global Forecast to 2026

According to Market Study Report, 5G Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the 5G Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the 5G Market.

5G Market in aviation is projected to grow from US$ 0.5 Billion in 2021 to US$ 3.9 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 52.7% during the forecast period. This report spread across 130 pages, profiling 12 companies and supported with 70 tables and 40 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the 5G Market include are Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia (Finland), Cisco Systems (US), Panasonic Avionics Corporation (US), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Gogo LLC (US), Global Eagle Entertainment (US), ONEWEB (US), Aeromobile Communications (UK), Smartsky Networks (US), Inseego Corp (US) and Intelsat (US).

Based on end-use, 5G infrastructure for airport is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall market in 2021. The 5G infrastructure for aircraft segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the various applications of 5G in flight as well as passenger drone operations, such as real-time monitoring and in-flight entertainment.

eMBB is an evolution to the existing 4G network and can also be termed as the initial phase of 5G services. Prominent applications involved with eMBB include in-flight entertainment, real-time air traffic alerts, real-time video streaming, games with 3D and 4K resolutions, and high-speed internet access for latent-free cloud access. There is a growing demand for better flight experience, which, in turn, is fueling the demand for eMBB technology in the 5G market in aviation.

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To provide a detailed competitive landscape of the market, along with an analysis of business and corporate strategies, such as contracts, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, and new product developments

To forecast the market size of segments for five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World, along with major countries in each of these regions

To identify and analyze key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the 5G market in aviation

To analyze the impact of macro and micro indicators on the market

To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their market ranking and core competencies

To identify detailed financial positions, key products, unique selling points, and key developments of leading companies in the market

Competitive Landscape of 5G Market:

1 Introduction

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

2.4 Emerging Companies

3 Ranking of Key Players, 2020

4 Competitive Scenario

4.1 New Product Launches

4.2 Contracts

4.3 Other Strategies