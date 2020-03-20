3D Sensor Market by Type, (Images Sensor, Position Sensor, Acoustic Sensor, Accelerometers)- Global Forecast to 2025

According to Market Study Report, 3D Sensor Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the 3D Sensor Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the 3D Sensor Market.

The market for image sensor type is expected to hold the largest size during the forecast period. There are three types of image sensors—CMOS 3D, 3D electro-optical, and 3D time-of-flight. The increasing adoption of smart phones and cameras has enabled the growth of the CMOS 3D sensors market owing to their use in these devices as well as other consumer electronics.

Time-of-flight technology-based 3D sensors are expected to hold the largest share of the market in 2020. 3D sensors based on the time-of-flight technology are used in 3D modeling and mapping by illuminating the target area with modulated infrared light. This technology involves measuring the time taken by the light to travel to the target and returning to the sensor.

“North America to dominate the global 3D sensor market in 2020”

North America would dominate the 3D sensor industry in 2020.The rising demand for 3D sensors in consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, healthcare, and security & surveillance end-use industries is expected to support the market growth in North America. The presence of prominent system suppliers and sensor manufacturers make North America one of the most potential markets for 3D sensors.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1=62%, Tier 2=25%, and Tier 3 =13%

By Designation: C-level Executives=42%, Directors=32%, Others = 26%

By Region: North America=55%, Europe =12%,APAC=28%, and RoW =5%

Top Companies Profiled in the 3D Sensor Market include are In fine on Technologies (Germany),Microchip Technology(US), OmniVision Technologies (US), PMD Technologies (Germany), Sony (Japan), Keyence (Japan), Cognex Corporation (US), IFM Electronic (Germany), Intel Corporation (US), LMI Technologies (Canada), Samsung(South Korea), Occipital (US), Qualcomm (US), Sick (Germany), ASUSTeK Computer (Taiwan), Finisar Corporation (US), Microsoft(US), Panasonic (Japan), Leuze Electronic (Germany), and Melexis (Belgium).