3D Printing Market by Process (Binder Jetting, Direct Energy Deposition, Material Extrusion, Material Jetting, Powder Bed Fusion), Application, Vertical, Technology, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2024

The Overall 3D Printing Market is expected to grow from US$ 9.9 Billion in 2018 to US$ 34.8 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 23.25%. This report spread across 240 pages, profiling 21 companies and supported with 78 tables and 53 figures are now available in this research.

Key Players-Stratasys (US), 3D Systems (US), EOS GmbH (Germany), GE Additive (US), Materialise (Belgium), SLM Solutions (Germany), ExOne (US), Voxeljet (Germany), HP (US), EnvisionTEC (Germany).

“Prototyping to hold largest share of 3D printing market in 2018”

Prototyping application accounts for the largest share of the 3D printing market. 3D printing helps produce prototypes and models from 3D computer-aided design (CAD). This helps several companies to reduce wastage during prototype transitions in traditional manufacturing and also helps them to bring down their operational costs. 3D printing also enables the quick production of cost-efficient prototypes based on the customers’ requirements regarding the geometry of structure, accuracy, and well-defined smoothness of the products used in any industry.

“DMLS to hold largest share of 3D printing market in 2018”

Direct metal laser sintering (DMLS) technology accounts for the largest share of the 3D printing market. This technology enables the creation of high-quality metal parts as it facilitates the construction of complex geometrics of metals, which makes it ideal for the manufacturing vertical. The parts developed through the DMLS-enabled 3D printing are durable and resistant to heat as it uses materials such as Inconel, aluminum, stainless steel, and titanium.

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the 3D printing ecosystem

To study the complete value chain of the 3D printing market

To describe and forecast the 3D printing market based on offering, process, application, vertical, technology, and region

To describe and forecast the 3D printing market, in terms of value, by region–Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, North America, and Rest of the World (RoW), along with their respective countries

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market positions in terms of ranking and core competencies, along with detailing competitive landscape for market leaders

To analyze strategic approaches, such as product launches, acquisitions, contracts, agreements, and partnerships, in the 3D printing market

Competitive Landscape of 3D Printing Market:

1 Introduction

2 Ranking of Key Players, 2017

3 Competitive Situations and Trends

3.1 Agreements/Partnerships/Collaborations

3.2 Product Launches/Developments

3.3 Expansions

3.4 Mergers/Acquisitions

4 Environmental and Other Regulatory Standards

