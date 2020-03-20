Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Size, Share, Cost Module, Application and Forecast to 2020-2025

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, finds that the global active pharmaceutical ingredients market size reached US$ 186.6 Billion in 2019. Active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) are the biologically active components of a pharmaceutical drug. They are manufactured through a variety of processes such as chemical synthesis, recombinant DNA, fermentation, isolation, and recovery from natural sources. At present, many governments, especially in developing economies, are promoting the domestic production of APIs to reduce dependence on foreign supply.

Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Trends:

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is the primary factor that has led to an increase in the demand for drugs, which in turn has augmented the growth of the global API industry. Moreover, several manufacturers are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to produce better-quality, low-cost APIs that can help in the treatment of diseases beyond the scope of small molecule drugs. Apart from this, pharmaceutical companies are shifting their manufacturing facilities, as well as outsourcing their operations to developing countries for increasing production and reducing input costs. Moreover, the demand for generic APIs is expected to increase significantly as blockbuster drugs worth several billion dollars are projected to lose patent protection in the coming years. Looking forward, the market value is anticipated to reach US$ 258.8 Billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Drug Type:

Innovative Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

Generic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

Market Breakup by Therapeutic Application:

Oncology

Cardiovascular and Respiratory

Diabetes

Central Nervous System Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Others

Market Breakup by Synthesis:

Synthetic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Type Innovative Synthetic APIs Generic Synthetic APIs

Biotech Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Type Innovative Biotech APIs Biosimilars



Biotech Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Product Monoclonal Antibodies Vaccines Cytokines Fusion Proteins Therapeutic Enzymes Blood Factors

Biotech Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Expression System Mammalian Expression Systems Microbial Expression Systems Yeast Expression Systems Transgenic Animal Systems Others



Market Summary:

On the basis of the type of manufacturers, captive manufacturers exhibit a clear dominance in the market, followed by merchant API manufacturers.The market has been segregated based on the type of synthesis into synthetic and biotech APIs. At present, synthetic APIs account for the largest market share.

Region-wise, North America enjoys the leading position in the market. Other major regions include Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis International AG

Sanofi

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

ELI Lilly and Company

GlaxoSmithKline

Merck & Co. Inc.

Abbvie Inc.

