Gynecology Devices Market Growth and Outlook To 2025: Leading Players CooperSurgical, Inc., Hologic Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Ethicon US, LLC

According to a new market research study titled ‘Gynecology Devices Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product. The global gynecology devices market is estimated to account for US$ 28,417.9 Mn by 2025 as compared to US$ 8,618.5 Mn in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global gynecology devices market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as restraints to its growth.

The key players operating in the field of gynecology devices market worldwide include CooperSurgical, Inc., Hologic Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Ethicon US, LLC., Medtronic, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Stryker, Olympus Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, General Electric Company and others.

The cervical cancer can be prevented and treated. The initial detection of the cervical cancer can be prevented with HPV vaccination and can be managed effectively. The preventing and prompting treatment are highly cost-effective. However, cervical cancer remains one of the sever fear to women’s lives worldwide. As per the WHO, 2018 data, cervical cancer drives to death of one woman in every two minutes and nine in ten women die in poor countries. Thus, increase in the number of cervical cancer and the easier prevention & treatment are motivating large number women to get diagnosed and treated. Moreover, this fact is promoting the growth of the market in the forecasted period.

The use of the biomedical photonics is an upcoming trend that is supposed to drive the market in the coming future. The developments in the sector of the medical devices industry have encouraged the present players and start up companies to launch their innovative products in the market. In addition, with the advancement in the devices there has been various developments in the techniques. The use of biomedical photonics for gynecological surgeries may have wide range of scopes for the market players to innovate and launch product for the biomedical photonics. The biomedical photonics is specifically designed for the uterine transplantation which will be used for permanent uterine factor of fertility. The research for this technique was performed with the utilization of less invasive optical spectroscopy (MSI) which was performed on the rabbit and sheep, and the study was conducted and it is proved to be promising for human use in future. Thus, the research and development owes vast opportunities in the market for the gynecology devices market players in the forecasted period.

Globally gynecology devices market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South & Central America. Middle East & Africa (MEA) gynecology devices market is anticipated to grow with CAGR of 15.0% to US$ 1,989.3 Mn 2025 from US$ 566.0 Mn in 2016. Gynecology Devices is well established market in Asia Pacific, owing to the rise in the prevalence of cervical cancer. The key driving factor for the growth of gynecology devices in this region is rising government initiatives towards women and child health.

The market players dedicatedly offering various products for the women health. For instance, Cooper Surgical offers its products in the healthcare market with a different portfolio of products and services dedicated towards women’s health, including fertility, medical devices, diagnostics, genomics, and and contraception. Company has its main manufacturing and distribution facilities located in various locations in the United States and in United Kingdom as well as Canada.

The report segments the global gynecology devices market as follows:

Global Gynecology Devices Market – By Product

Surgical Devices

Gynecological Endoscopy Devices

Colposcopes

Hysteroscopes

Resectoscopes

Others

Endometrial Ablation Devices

Radiofrequency Endometrial Ablation Devices

Hydrothermal Endometrial Ablation Devices

Others

Female Sterilization & Contraceptive Devices

Intrauterine Devices (IUD)

Others

Fluid Management

Instruments

Vaginal Speculum

Tenaculum

Curettes

Diagnostic imaging Systems

Mammography

Ultrasound

Others

