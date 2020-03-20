Breast Reconstruction Market 2020 Huge Growth by Leading Players Mentor Worldwide LLC, Sientra Inc., GC Aesthetics PLC, POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH

The global breast reconstruction market is calculated to account for US$ 684.5 Mn by 2025 as compared to US$ 526.5 Mn in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025.

The global breast reconstruction market is a matured market in the developing countries as well as developing economies worldwide. The breast reconstruction surgery can be performed with the help of two major techniques that include implant reconstruction and autologous or flap reconstruction. The rising surge among females to regain the original shape of their breasts after breast cancer treatment is backed up by the increasing prevalence of breast cancer. According to the data of American Cancer Society, in 2017, there was an estimated 252,710 new cases of invasive breast cancer, 63,410 new cases of breast carcinoma in situ.

The key players operating in the of breast reconstruction market worldwide include Allergan Plc, Mentor Worldwide LLC, Sientra Inc., GC Aesthetics PLC, POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, Hansbiomed Co. Ltd., Ideal Implant Incorporated, Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co., Ltd., Establishment Labs S.A., and Groupe Sebbin SAS among others.

The market players are bringing new and innovative products that assists in reduction of the operating time, post-operative pain as well as morbidity. For instance, in October 2017, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation introduced SurgiMend PRS meshed collagen matrix intended for breast reconstruction in Europe. Moreover, Mentor Worldwide LLC, a part of Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies introduced MemoryGel Xtra, a breast implant for breast reconstruction which is the only implant in the market that facilitates increased projection, fullness and firmness without losing the soft and natural feel of the implants. Additionally, the companies are also upgrading their existing products in order to cater the demands of healthcare providers and patients undergoing breast reconstruction procedures.

Breast cancer is the most common form cancer in women. Breast cancer is majorly characterized by the development of lumps in the breast, inverted nipple, a change in breast shape, fluid coming from the nipple, or a red or scaly patch of skin, dimpling of the skin and breast pain or sore nipple. Mastectomy is a procedure for the treatment of breast cancer that includes removal of entire breast through a surgical process. Breast reconstruction surgery is used to rebuild the breasts after mastectomy. Implant reconstruction and autologous or flap reconstruction are the two key techniques for breast reconstruction surgery. In the recent years, many women are opting for reconstruction procedures to regain the original shape of their breasts after the mastectomy. This increasing preference is expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.

The market is further examined by evaluating the market on basis of five strategic regions worldwide as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America, owing to increase in the prevalence of breast cancer and increasing government programs. According to a data of Canadian Cancer Society in 2017, an estimated 26,300 women were diagnosed with breast cancer, which is around 25% of all new cancer cases in women. The incidence cases are comparatively higher than 25,700 in 2016. For instance, Breast Reconstruction Awareness (BRA) Day is a Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation program that helps in promoting education, awareness and access for women who are willing to consider post-mastectomy breast reconstruction.

The report segments the global breast reconstruction market as follows:

Global Breast Reconstruction Market – By Technology

Inframammary

Peri-Areolar

Trans-Axillary

Transumbilical

Global Breast Reconstruction Market – By Type

Breast Implants

Silicone Implants

Saline Implants

Implants Accessories

Acellular Dermal Matrix (ADM)

Synthetic

Global Breast Reconstruction Market – By Placement

Dual-Plane Insertion

Subglandular Insertion

Submuscular Insertion

Reasons To buy\

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the breast reconstruction market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global breast reconstruction market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

