Global Hydrocolloids Market 2020-2027 | Size, Trends, Opportunities, Challenges and Top Company Profiles

Hydrocolloids or more commonly known gums are added to foodstuffs to control their functional properties, such as thickening or gelling. Many of the hydrocolloids are derived from natural polysaccharide sources. For example, agar-agar and carrageenan are extracted from seaweed, gelatin is produced by hydrolysis of proteins of mammalian and fish origins and pectin is extracted from citrus peel and apple pomace. Hydrocolloids are hydrophilic polymers derived from a variety of sources including plant such as locust bean gum, carrageenan, pectin, starch, etc. The animal’s sources include chitosan and the chemical source includes modification of natural polysaccharides. Hydrocolloids are incorporated into food formulations mainly to control rheology and structure. Hydrocolloids are most commonly used in the food industry due to their functional properties like stabilizers, flocculating agents, fat replacers, clarifying agents, clouding agents thickeners, gelling agents, whipping agents and emulsifiers. They are also used in the areas of edible films, encapsulating flavors and crystallization inhibition.

Bach Snacks s.a.l.

Grupo Michel

J.R. Short Milling Co.

Leng d’Or

Limagrain Cereales Ingredients

Liven

Mafin srl

Noble Agro Food Products Private Limited

Pasta Foods Ltd

Pellsnack-Products GmbH

The global hydrocolloids market is segmented on the basis of type, source, function and application. Based on type the global hydrocolloids is divided into, gelatin, agar, carrageenan, alginates, pectin, guar GUM, microcrystalline cellulose, others. Likewise, on the basis of source the market is categorized into, botanical, microbial, animal, seaweed and synthetic. On the basis of function, the global hydrocolloids market is segmented into texture, preservation, form, taste enhancer and coloring. The hydrocolloids market on the basis of application is classified into food & beverages, cosmetics & personal care products and pharmaceuticals.

