Real time Location System (RTLS) Market Size, Share, Cost Module, Application and Forecast to 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Real Time Location System (RTLS) Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global real time location system market size reached a strong growth in 2019. Real time location systems (RTLS) are used to detect and track the geographical position of an individual or object in real-time. They comprise wireless tags, sensors, application software and network infrastructure, which aid in conveying signals and analyzing the precise location of an individual or object. They are used in the transportation and agriculture sectors for increasing productivity, accuracy and operational excellence.

Real time location systems (RTLS) provide immediate tracking and management of medical equipment, staff and patients, and aids in improving workflow, reducing costs and increasing clinical quality. Owing to these benefits, it is widely being adopted in the healthcare industry around the world. Furthermore, as it aids in inventory and warehouse, transportation, and inbound and outbound logistics management, it finds application in the automotive and defense industries worldwide. Apart from this, the increasing utilization of mobile-based applications and business analytics solutions is anticipated to bolster the market growth in the coming years. Looking forward, By IMARC group, the global real time location system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 25% during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Application:

Inventory/Asset-Tracking & Management

Personal/Staff-Locating & Monitoring

Access Control & Security

Environmental Monitoring

Yard, Dock, Fleet Warehouse Management & Monitoring

Supply Chain Management & Operational Automation/Visibility

Others

Market Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Market Breakup by Technology:

RFID

Wi-Fi

UWB

BLE

Infrared (IR)

Ultrasound

GPS

Others

Market Breakup by Vertical:

Healthcare

Manufacturing and Automotive

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Government & Defense

Education

Oil, Gas & Mining

Sports & Entertainment

Others

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

AeroScout Inc.

AiRISTA

Alien Technology

Axcess International Inc.

CenTrak Healthcare Company

DecaWave Limited

Ekahau Inc.

Identech Group AG

Impinj, Savi Technology

Sonitor Technologies

Stanley Healthcare

TeleTracking Technologies

Ubisense Group

Zebra Technologies

