Bleaching Agents Market Expand at a CAGR of 5% By 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Bleaching Agents Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2019-2024.

Bleaching agents refer to various chemicals utilized for whitening and removing color of the commercially and industrially used materials and products. They also find applications in households to remove stains and whiten clothes and are used as a disinfecting additive in surface cleaners and laundry detergents. These agents are commonly available in the form of powdered calcium hypochlorite formulation and as a diluted solution of sodium hypochlorite.

The global market is driven by the growing product application across various industries globally. For instance, the paper and textile industry uses bleaching agents to process and remove lignin from wood, cloth and various types of paper before dyeing. Furthermore, in the food and beverage industry, these agents are used to decolor the yellowish appearance of the raw mill flour. The introduction of chlorine-free, green bleaching agents and an increasing number of water treatment plants which use these agents for water purification is driving the market growth further.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

1. Azodicarbonamide

2. Hydrogen Peroxide

3. Ascorbic Acid

4. Acetone Peroxide

5. Chlorine Dioxide

6. Others

Breakup by Form:

1. Powder

2. Liquid

Breakup by End-User Industry:

1. Pulp and Paper

2. Textile

3. Construction

4. Electrical and Electronics

5. Water Treatment

6. Healthcare

7. Others

Breakup by Region:

1. Asia Pacific

2. Europe

3. North America

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global bleaching agents market. Some of the major players in the market are BASF, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Evonik, Solvay, Akzonobel, Hawkins, Inc., Siemer Milling, Peroxychem, Supraveni Chemicals, Spectrum Chemicals, Engrain, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals, Unilever, The Procter & Gamble Company, The Clorox Company, etc.

