Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market Extensively Used By The Majority Of Industies Forecast 2018 To 2025|key players like ACCUREC Recycling GmbH, American Manganese Inc., Battery Solutions, LI-CYCLE CORP

An electric vehicle battery, also known as traction battery is used to power the propulsion of electric vehicles. Electric vehicle battery is a secondary (rechargeable) battery. It uses chemical energy stored in rechargeable battery packs for power and therefore does not require any combustion engine for propulsion. Recycling of the battery can recover metals such as aluminum, nickel, lithium, and other types of precious metals, which can be hazardous to the environment but can be recycled. It is assumed that EV battery offers a useful life in a vehicle until and unless they degrade to 80% of their original capacity.

Finite metal resources, growth in demand for zero emission vehicles, rise in requirement for recycled products & materials, and increase in employment drive the growth of the global electric vehicle battery recycling market. However, re-use of EV batteries and high cost to setup recycling plant restrict the market growth. Moreover, high recycling gap and subsidies to encourage battery recycling create lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

The electric vehicle battery recycling market is segmented based on application and region. Based on application, it is categorized into electric cars, electric buses, energy storage systems, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East, and Africa (LAMEA).

The major manufacturers covered in this report:

ACCUREC Recycling GmbH, American Manganese Inc., Battery Solutions, LI-CYCLE CORP., G & P Service, Recupyl, Retriev Technologies, SITRASA, SNAM S.A.S., and Umicore.

