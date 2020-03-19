North America E-Cigarette Market Cost Module, Flavor, Distribution Channel and Forecast to 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America E-Cigarette Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the North America e-cigarette market size reached a value of US$ 6.8 Billion in 2019. E-cigarettes, also known as e-cigs, e-hookahs and vape pens, are battery-operated devices that are manufactured using a cartridge, mouthpiece, atomizer and battery. These cigarettes contain solutions of nicotine, propylene glycol and flavorings, which provide a sensation similar to tobacco smoking. They are cost-effective, easily available and resemble cigars, pipes or USB memory sticks. Owing to these advantages, they are increasingly being adopted by young adults in the North American region.

As e-cigarettes are considered safer than conventional cigarettes, they are gaining traction in North America. In addition to this, the growing awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco and increasing health concerns among the population have boosted the overall sales of e-cigarettes in the region. Furthermore, the easy availability of a wide variety of flavors is further catalyzing the market growth. Leading manufacturers in the industry are offering customization in flavors and investing in innovative promotional campaigns to expand their consumer base in the region. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 18.4 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 18.2% during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Product:

Modular E-Cigarette

Rechargeable E-Cigarette

Next Generation E-Cigarette

Disposable E-Cigarette

Market Breakup by Flavour:

Tobacco

Botanical

Fruit

Sweet

Beverages

Others

Market Breakup by Battery Mode:

Automatic E-Cigarette

Manual E-Cigarette

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Specialist E-Cig Shops

Online Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Tobacconist

Others

Market Breakup by Country:

United States

Canada

