Drug Discovery – Know Factors Driving the Market to Record Growth

Drug discovery refers to the clinical process of new drug development. Drug discovery market has high growth prospects owing to growth in the clinical research industry. Further, the increasing number of patients with chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetics, and others driving the demand for novel drugs. In addition, growing healthcare infrastructure and technological advancement in the drug discovery technologies expected to drive the demand for the drug discovery market over the forecasted period.

According to AMA, the Global Drug Discovery market is expected to see growth rate of 9.81%.

Major Key Players in This Report Include,

Pfizer Inc. (United States), GlaxoSmithKline PLC (United Kingdom), Abbott Laboratories (United States), Merck & Co. Inc. (United States), Agilent Technologies Inc. (United States), Eli Lilly and Company (United States), Roche Holding AG (Switzerland), Bayer AG (Germany) and Caliper Life Sciences (United States) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are AstraZeneca PLC (United Kingdom), Shimadzu Corp. (Japan) and Eli Lilly and Company (United States).

Market Trend

Growing Clinical Research Industry

Technological Advancement in the Drug Discovery Techniques

Market Drivers

Rising Demand for the Biological Drugs

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

The regional analysis of Global Drug Discovery Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.

Drug Discovery Comprehensive Study by Type (Small Molecule Drug, Biologics Drug), Technology (High Throughput Screening, Pharmacogenomics, Combinatorial Chemistry, Nanotechnology, Other Technologies), End User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Others).

