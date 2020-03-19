Monochloroacetic Acid Market: Comprehensive Study Explores Huge Growth In Future | AkzoNobel, CABB, Daicel Corporation

Monochloroacetic Acid Market explores effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. This market research report looks into and analyzes the Global Monochloroacetic Acid Market and illustrates a comprehensive evaluation of its evolution and its specifications. Another aspect that was considered is the cost analysis of the main products dominant in the Global Market considering the profit margin of the manufacturers.

Monochloroacetic Acid Market Scope

Monochloroacetic Acid industrially known as Chloroacetic acid is building block in organic synthesis and is used for the production of various compounds, drugs, dyes, and agrochemicals. Chloroacetic acid is used to make or produce industrial chemicals and also as a thickening agent in a carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) and carboxymethyl starch. These acids are synthetic organic intermediate which is used as an acidic replica such as salt, hydrazide, and amide. Owing to the increasing demand for Monochloroacetic acid for the production of glycine is driving the market.

Major Key Players in This Report Include,

AkzoNobel (Netherlands), CABB (Germany), Daicel Corporation (Japan), PCC SE (Germany), Niacet Corporation (United States), Shandong Minji Chemical (China), Denak Co. (Japan), Kaifeng Dongda Chemical Company (China), Meridian Chem-Bond (India) and Archit Organosys (India).

This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the current situation and the future of the market by using the forecast horizon. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global Monochloroacetic Acid Market research report include SWOT analysis.

Market Drivers

Increasing Demand for Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC), Thioglycolic Acid, and Glycine

Growing Demand for Agrochemicals

Increasing Awareness Regarding Water & Wastewater Treatment

Opportunities

Growing Disposable Income, and Rapid Urbanization in Developing Countries

High Demand from the Construction Industry of Emerging Economies

The regional analysis of Global Monochloroacetic Acid Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.

Monochloroacetic Acid Comprehensive Study by Type (Crystalline, Liquid, Flakes), Application (CMC, Agrochemicals, Surfactants, TGA, Other), End Users (Pharmaceutical Industry, Chemical Industry, Food & Beverages Industry, Personal Care Industry, Oil & Gas Industry, Others)

The Global Monochloroacetic Acid Market in terms of investment potential in various segments of the market and illustrate the feasibility of explaining the feasibility of a new project to be successful in the near future. The core segmentation of the global market is based on product types, SMEs and large corporations. The report also collects data for each major player in the market based on current company profiles, gross margins, sales prices, sales revenue, sales volume, photos, product specifications and up-to-date contact information.

Table of Content

Global Monochloroacetic Acid Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global Monochloroacetic Acid Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Monochloroacetic Acid Market Forecast

