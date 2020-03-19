Sports Technology Market by Technology (Device, Smart Stadium, Esports, Sports Analytics)- Global Forecast to 2024

A fresh report titled “Sports Technology Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 214 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Sports Technology Market is projected to reach USD 31.1 Billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 8.9 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 20.63% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players profiled in the Sports Technology Market include are IBM (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Cisco (US), Fujitsu (Japan), SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), NEC (Japan), LG (South Korea), Sharp (Japan), Samsung (South Korea), Fitbit (US), Apple (US), Garmin (US), Sony (Japan), Panasonic (Japan), Modern Times Group (Sweden), Activision Blizzard (US), Tencent (China), and CJ Corporation (South Korea).

In recent years, professional sports bodies have adopted new technologies such as sports data analytics, smart stadium, wearable devices, digital signage, and e sports. Smart stadium is one of the major trends worldwide due to the proliferation of sporting events. Technological innovations in the smart stadium market are driving the implementation of several projects worldwide. Market opportunities in Europe and APAC are high, with favorable economic and sporting environment. esports is mainly driven by the increasing popularity of video games.

Sports analytics plays an important role in the functioning of a sports organization. Till recent past, coaches and experts did sports analysis during practice/training sessions and live matches and tournaments. The advancements in technology have enabled sports organizations to take better decisions about their teams and business operations. It is one of the primary drivers for the sports industry revolution. The increasing adoption of social media platforms by fans for blogging and posting reviews will drive the demand for sports analytics solutions.

Stadiums are competing with at-home experience. Stadium owners are betting high on investing digital technologies for creating unforgettable experience in stadiums. Their need to increase operational efficiency, achieve sustainability, and handle the changing business dynamics is driving the growing adoption of smart stadium services across all regions.

“North America accounted for largest share in sports technology market in 2018”

North America held largest share of the sports technology market in 2018. The wide-scale adoption of technology and a rising standard of living are driving the demand for advanced sports technologies in the region. The demand for comfortable sports viewing experience, growing popularity of BYOD, and increasing social media integration with stadium technologies are some of the factors driving the growth of the sports technology market in North America.

Study Objectives:

To analyze opportunities in the overall sports technology market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments

To forecast the market size for various segments, by region—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW)

To describe and forecast the overall sports technology market, in terms of value, segmented based on technology, sports, and geography

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the sports technology market

To provide sports technology value chain analysis

To strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market

To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market rankings in terms of revenues and core competencies and provide details of the competitive landscape for the sports technology market leaders

To analyze growth strategies such as contracts, mergers and acquisitions, product launches and developments, and R&D in the overall sports technology market

