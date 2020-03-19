Sports merchandise licensing is a method used t- curb the manufacturing of counterfeit products of sports teams and sports merchandise brands. Licensing reduces infringements on the trademarks of teams and players t- a great extent. As of 2018, sports goods merchandising accounts for nearly 10% of the global sports industry. According t- Netscribes, the global licensed sports merchandise market is expected t- reach a revenue of USD 33.99 Bn by 2023, from USD 26.47 Bn in 2018, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%.

The market is classified int- three segments  based on products (apparel, footwear, accessories, and others), distribution channels (online distribution and offline distribution), and end users (men, women, and children).

#Download Sample PDF Brochure @

Companies covered

1. Nike

2. Adidas

3. G-III Apparel Group

4. Under Armour

5. Fanatics, Inc.

6. VF Corporation

7. Puma

8. Li Ning Company Limited

9. DICKS Sporting Goods

10. ANTA

Product segment insights:

The licensed footwear segment is expected t- expand at a CAGR of 5.4% through the forecasted period of 2018-2023, and will account for a market share of around 42% by 2023. The growing popularity of sports leagues is creating direct demand from fans for different types and styles of licensed footwear. T- cater t- this demand, manufacturers are offering innovative, high-quality, and cost-effective products. The apparel segment is close on its heels  it is expected t- witness a CAGR of 5.1% through the forecasted period of 2018-2023 and account for a market share of around 36% by 2023.

Distribution channel segment insights:

The offline distribution channel held the largest market share (66%) in 2018. This is because most fans prefer t- be physically present while buying their favorite gear t- ensure a perfect fit and t- check its authenticity. However, the online distribution channel segment, with a 34% market share in 2018, is expected t- witness a higher CAGR of 6.3% during the 20182023 period. Companies like Amazon are gaining popularity among consumers since retailers and manufacturing companies are using technology and social media t- encourage consumers t- buy merchandise online.

End user segment insights:

Although the mens category held the largest market share (58%), the womens segment is expected t- witness a higher growth rate (5.5%) through the forecasted period. Womens participation in sports has improved over time – the number of women playing sports regularly in England has reached an all-time high of 7.21 Mn – along with an increase in the number of female sports viewers. Women account for over 40% of the National Football League fan base. As a result, major companies such as Nike and Adidas have increased their merchandise marketing efforts, even in the Middle East, which is boosting the growth of the womens segment.

Regional insights:

Based on regions, the global licensed sports merchandise market is segmented int- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

In 2018, North America accounted for an approximately 65% share of the market. The revenue from licensed sports merchandise in North America increased by 4.65% in 2017, driven majorly by an increase in TV viewership of sports leagues in the region. Latin America is expected t- witness the highest growth rate over the forecasted period.

