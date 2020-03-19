Distributed Antenna Systems Market 2018-2023 Latest In-depth Analysis Report Segment by Manufacturers, Type, Applications and Global Forecast

Distributed antenna systems (DAS) addresses poor network-coverage related issues in isolated spots, such as inside large buildings. It involves the installation of a network of small antenna throughout the structure, which is connected t- a server. The antennae are connected t- a controller, which in turn is connected t- the base station via the wireless carriers network. DAS helps telecommunication companies deal with poor or n- coverage, both inside and outside buildings. The global distributed antenna systems market is expected t- expand at a CAGR of 12.16%, leading t- global revenue of USD 12.2 Bn by 2023.

#Download Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1897841

Companies covered:

– Verizon

– AT&T

– Commscope

– Cobham telecom system

– SOLid Technologies

– American tower corporation

– Sprint

– Boing- Wireless

– Corning

– Zinwave

Businesses are witnessing growing demand for the allocation of a wide variety of wireless technologies in indoor spaces. Telecommunication companies are competing t- provide improved connections and services t- their customers. They are competing for access rights t- indoor venues like stadiums, casinos, and corporate offices. DAS improves wireless connectivity and cell phone reception inside such buildings, thus increasing their resale value. The global distributed antenna systems market segment is based on offering, ownership, verticals, and geography.

Offering segment insights:

The offering segment is further categorized based on components and services. The services segment dominated the market with a share of around 65% in 2017, owing t- the benefits of pre-installation. The market for components is projected t- expand at a CAGR of 9.1% over 20182023.

Ownership segment insights:

The ownership segment includes carriers, neutral-hosts, and enterprises. Globally, the carrier ownership model held the largest share (around 44%) of the market in 2017. The neutral-host model is gaining popularity with regard t- multi-tenant and third parties involvement in deployment and maintenance. The market for neutral-hosts is projected t- expand at a CAGR of 10.3% during 2018-2023.

Verticals segment insights:

The verticals segment includes commercial, public, and others. The public sub-segment held the largest market share (around 45%) within the vertical segment. Growing passenger traffic in railways, airports, and other public places is expected t- boost mobile data traffic, which will enhance the requirement for communication networks in such areas. This will drive the demand for distributed antenna systems in the public sector. The commercial vertical is expected t- expand due t- the increasing adoption of DAS by various corporate offices, t- improve connectivity and productivity.

Regional insights:

The global distributed antenna systems market has been divided int- the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America dominated the distributed antenna systems market in 2017, with a share of 32.76%. North America has high Internet penetration, and existing organizations are trying t- provide better network coverage across buildings through the installation of DAS. The U.S. is the biggest contributor t- this market due t- the growing number of smartphone users and the proliferation of technologies like IOT. Both active and passive DAS are being deployed across the country t- enhance network connectivity and improve productivity in the workplace. Asia-Pacific is a promising region and is expected t- expand at the highest CAGR (14.2%) during 20182023.

