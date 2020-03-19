The multiplex biomarker imaging market will grow because of its ability t- detect the presence of, severity, and exact location of chronic diseases and tumors, along with other applications. According t- Netscribes, the global multiplex biomarker imaging market is projected t- expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0% during the 20182023 period, generating a revenue of USD 523.59 Mn by 2023.

#Download sample PDF brochure @

Companies covered:

– Therm- Fisher Scientific, Inc.

– Perkin Elmer, Inc.

– Abcam Plc.

– Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

– US Biomax, Inc.

– Merck KGaA

– Ventana Medical Systems, Inc.

– MicroConstants, Inc.

– Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH

– ToposNomos Ltd.

– Illumina, Inc.

The global multiplex biomarker imaging market can be segmented based on:

– Techniques – immunohistochemistry (IHC), fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), immunofluorescence (IF), tissue microarray (TMA), and toponome imaging system (TIS)

– Components – instruments, reagents and kits, and software

– Applications – oncology studies, drug safety, genetic characterization, and others (neurodegeneration and protein research)

– End users – research institutes, translational labs, and pharma and biopharma companies

Technique segment insights:

IHC held the largest market share (around 47%) in this segment in 2017. It is widely used in research laboratories and clinical diagnostics, owing t- the advantages it offers, vis-à-vis traditional methods of enzyme staining, including specific antigen-antibody reactions. Higher incidence of chronic diseases, especially cancer, is fuelling the need for targeted treatments, thereby contributing t- the growth of TMA. The market for TMA is projected t- expand at a CAGR of 14.3% during the 20182023 period.

Component segment insights:

The instruments section held the largest market share (67%) in 2017, followed by reagents and kits. However, software is predicted t- record the fastest expansion (CAGR of 15.0%) during the forecast period (20182023), with more automated software packages being made available t- researchers. These software modules assist in the research of various diseases and improve the workflow of quantitative analysis.

Application segment insights:

Multiplex biomarker imaging products are used mostly in oncology studies. This will be followed by drug safety applications, which is expected t- expand at a CAGR of 14.1% during 20182023.

End user segment insights:

Currently, multiplex biomarker imaging products can only be used for research purposes. Pharma and biopharma companies dominated the markets end user segment in 2017 with a share of 39%. Meanwhile, translational laboratories are projected t- grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Regional insights:

The global multiplex biomarker imaging market can be segmented based on regions int- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

North America dominated the global multiplex biomarker imaging market with a share of 50% in 2017, followed by Europe with a 28% share. Asia-Pacific is expected t- expand at the highest CAGR (16.0%) during 20182023. Across North America and Europe, companies that have software and service agreements for several years are directly selling imaging products t- biopharmaceutical companies, laboratories, and academic institutions.

