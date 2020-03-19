Payment Security Market Supply-Demand, Industry Research and End User Analysis, Outlook 2018-2023

The rising penetration of smartphones, acceptance of wearable technology, cumulative adoption of m-commerce and e-commerce by banking and financial services, entry of technology companies, and access t- diverse payment technology solutions are predicted t- drive the industry, regardless of technological, financial and security challenges restraining the ecosystem in several key regions. According t- Netscribes, the global payment security market is expected t- grow t- USD 48.85 Bn by 2023, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7% during 20182023.

#Download Sample PDF Brochure of Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1817901

Companies covered:

1. Bluefin

2. SISA

3. Paygilant

4. Ingenic- ePayments

5. ThreatMark

6. CyberSource

7. Braintree

8. Elavon

9. Intelligent Payments

10. Shift4 Payments

In this report, the global payment security market is classified int- three segments, based on the subscription model:

– Type – mobile payments, point of sales (POS) payments, and web payments

– Solution – antivirus and firewall, encryption, tokenization, and fraud detection and prevention

– End user – retail, travel and hospitality, healthcare, information technology (IT) and telecom, education, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), and others

Type segment insights:

The POS payment segment is expected t- expand at a CAGR of 18.6% during the 20182023 period. This segment is likely t- be in the leading position in the market throughout the forecast period. Increasing consumer awareness, and the conveniences of online shopping can be attributed t- the growth of POS-based platforms. Payment security providers use artificial intelligence (AI)-based tools for purposes such as fraud detection and customer interaction.

Solution segment insights:

The fraud detection and prevention segment holds the largest market share, and is expected t- expand at a CAGR of 14.4% during the 20182023 period. The public utilities and government vertical is predicted t- hold the largest market share in the fraud detection market. Frauds in the public sector include misappropriation of assets, data theft, bribery and corruption, accounting fraud, and money laundering. T- tackle these issues, data integrity is of utmost importance.

End user segment insights:

The retail and BFSI segments are anticipated t- expand at a CAGR of 18.5% and 20.6% respectively during the 20182023 period. Security plays a vital role in online trade. Data breaches make customers wary and influence them int- discontinuing with the affected e-commerce websites. They prefer bank transfers and credit cards for travel payments. North America is the leading market for the payment security software segment. Due t- increasing investments in online payment technologies, it is anticipated that this market will retain its position during the forecasted period.

Regional insights:

The global payment security market is segmented int- five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America holds the largest market share of the payment security market. However, Asia-Pacific will be the fastest growing market due t- increasing use of mobile payments. With consumers increasingly embracing digital wallets, banks and businesses have transformed their payment infrastructures t- support this surge.

