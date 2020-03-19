Workforce Management Software Market – Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Growth (2020-2025) – by Product Type, End-user, Region and Forecast Research Report

ReportsnReports.com the exclusive leading provider of market research reports published research report on “Global Workforce Management Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026”.

Workforce Management Software is a system intended to maximize the use of agent labor by projecting incoming call volumes and scheduling staff to meet needs exactly, by time of the day, day of the week, week of the month, etc. WFM systems use historical calling records, which are collected from the automatic call distribution system, to project future calling patterns and volumes for specified time frames. The core functions of WFM software include labor planning, time and attendance management, payroll management, tasking and staffing, and performance reporting.

It helps managers accurately and easily forecast staffing requirements across all customer-facing inbound, outbound, blended and back office resources. It also allows agents to manage their scheduling with tools for needs such as schedule trades and sequential shift bids.

Get Free Sample PDF Copy at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2802485.

The global market of Workforce Management Software industry are growing steady, giant manufactures mainly distribute in America and Europe. America has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Kronos and Infor, both have perfect products. As to Kronos, the orkforce Management Software has become a global leader. In Germany, it is ATOSS that leads the technology development.

The Workforce Management Software industry concentration is high; there are a few major manufacturers accounting for the majority share of the Workforce Management Software industry, such as Kronos, Infor, Verint and NICE Systems.

Moreover, the sudden growth in mobile devices and applications has also contributed to the growth of workforce management. Mobile workforce is leveraging the benefits of mobile apps, which are easily accessible anytime and anywhere; therefore, the demand for mobile workforce management is very high and is expected to surpass the demand for web-based WFM in the years to come.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so its important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising IT spending, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of Workforce Management Software will increase.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Workforce Management Software Market

In 2019, the global Workforce Management Software market size was US$ 2437.5 million and it is expected to reach US$ 4174.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 7.9% during 2021-2026.

Avail 20% Discount on Workforce Management Software Market Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2802485.

Global Workforce Management Software Scope and Market Size

Workforce Management Software market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Workforce Management Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Workforce Management Software market is segmented into On-premises, Saas Cloud-Based, etc.

Segment by Application, the Workforce Management Software market is segmented into <100 Employees, 100-499 Employees, 500-999 Employees, 1,000-4,999 Employees, >5000 Employees, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Workforce Management Software market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Workforce Management Software market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Workforce Management Software Market Share Analysis

Workforce Management Software market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Workforce Management Software business, the date to enter into the Workforce Management Software market, Workforce Management Software product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include Kronos, Infor, Verint, NICE Systems, Aspect, Workforce Software, Clicksoftware, Calabrio, ATOSS, Genesys, Monet Software, InVision AG, Teleopti, etc.

This report focuses on the global Workforce Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Workforce Management Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Kronos

Infor

Verint

NICE Systems

Aspect

Workforce Software

Clicksoftware

Calabrio

ATOSS

Genesys

Monet Software

InVision AG

Teleopti

Market segment by Type

On-premises

Saas Cloud-Based

Market segment by Application– <100 Employees

100-499 Employees

500-999 Employees

1,000-4,999 Employees

>5000 Employees

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

– To analyze global Workforce Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

– To present the Workforce Management Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

– To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

Inquire More Before Buying This Workforce Management Software Market Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=2802485.

About Us

ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets. With comprehensive information about the publishers and the industries for which they publish market research reports, we help you in your purchase decision by mapping your information needs with our huge collection of reports.

Connect us @ [email protected] with subject line “Market Research Report on Global Workforce Management Software Market “ and your contact details to purchase this report or get your questions answered. OR Call Us @ +1 888 391 5441.