Asia Pacific Fire Testing Market 2020 Focusing on Leading Players: Applus Services, SA, Bureau Veritas SA, Dekra, Element Materials Technology

Fire Testing market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 1.64 Bn in 2018 to US$ 3.08 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 7.6% from the year 2019 to 2027.

A fire testing technique is used to determine whether fire protection products meet performance criteria as set out in applicable legislation or a building code. Apart from those on firestops, there are many different types of fire tests. Walls and floors themselves are tested, closures within them, including windows, fire doors, structural steel, fire dampers, and others. Fire tests are conducted both on active as well as passive fire protection items. Each have different test scales and methods. There are several tests including small-scale, full-scale, and bench-scale tests. There are tests conducted on systems as well as on materials, such as intumescent. To be sure of the components used within a system. Fire testing services are expected to consider all applicable provisions of the intended product certification. It is also practical to test products to ensure ease of use and broad, economical applications with respect to listing and approval use and compliance.

The fire testing industry encompasses a broad range of market players with focused competencies along with strong regional presence that offers industry-specific fire testing based services across the diverse industry verticals. For instance, some of the prominent end-user industries utilizing the services of fire testing are industrial & manufacturing, consumer goods & retail, aerospace & defense, energy & power, automotive, building & construction industries to name a few end-users. The fire testing collectively play a vital role in facilitating process transparency, minimizing resource exploitation, ensuring quality, and simultaneously promoting ethical business practices. The growing safety concerns and increasing construction activities are supporting the increasing demand of fire testing market. The fire testing market is competitive in nature with the presence of some of the major players operating in the fire testing market.

The fire testing market by service is segmented into the testing, inspection, and certification. In the quality control industry, testing is often referred to as lab testing. Generally, the product quality testing is conducted at a certified third-party laboratory. However, certain factories have their own sophisticated services to conduct some kinds of on-site lab testing, but it is not a substitute for professional lab testing. Testing labs in the factories are generally not certified by official accrediting establishments. The stringent regulations are expected to drive the growth of fire testing equipment market.

The overall Asia-Pacific fire testing market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the Asia-Pacific fire testing market. It also provides an overview and forecast for the Asia-Pacific fire testing market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to the Asia-Pacific region. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Asia-Pacific fire testing industry.

Some of the players present in the fire testing market are Applus Services, SA, Bureau Veritas SA, Dekra, Element Materials Technology, International Fire Consultants Group, Intertek Group plc, SGS SA, TUV SUD AG, UL LLC, United Technologies Corporation.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020-2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Asia-Pacific Fire Testing market during the forecast period?

Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Asia-Pacific Fire Testing market?

What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Asia-Pacific Fire Testing market across different regions?

What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Asia-Pacific Fire Testing market?

What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

