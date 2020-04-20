Air Brake System Market: Study Navigating the Future Growth Outlook

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 105 pages on title ‘Global Air Brake System Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions and important players such as Knorr-Bremse (Germany) , WABCO Vehicle Control Systems (Belgium) , Meritor, Inc. (United States) , Haldex (Sweden) , ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany) , T Tenneco Inc. (United States) , Wabtec Corporation (United States) , Nabtesco (Japan) , TSE Brakes, Inc. (United States) and Emerson Electric (United States).

Summary

Scope of the Study

An air brake which is also known as a compressed air brake system is a type brake for all types of automobiles. In case of Air Brake Systems, the pressure applied to stop the vehicle is generated by compressed air pressing on a piston. These braking systems are primarily used in large and heavy goods or passenger carrying vehicles. It is particularly used in those vehicles where the multiple trailers are linked to the brake system, such as trucks, buses, trailers, and semi-trailers. These air brake systems are also used in Railroads as well as Rail brakes.. The market study is being classified by Type (Air Disc Brake and Air Drum Brake) and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America) , Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) , Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe) , MEA (Middle East, Africa) , North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) .

Knorr-Bremse (Germany) , WABCO Vehicle Control Systems (Belgium) , Meritor, Inc. (United States) , Haldex (Sweden) , ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany) , T Tenneco Inc. (United States) , Wabtec Corporation (United States) , Nabtesco (Japan) , TSE Brakes, Inc. (United States) and Emerson Electric (United States) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are Tata AutoComp Systems Limited (India) , SORL Auto Parts (China) , Sealco CVP (United States) , Silverbackhd (Canada) and MEI Brakes (United Kingdom).

Market Drivers

Robust Increase in Population across the Globe

Rising Industrialization and Urbanization

Market Trend

Growing Infrastructural Spending in Adopting Automated Systems

Increasing Railway Networks and introduction to High Speed Trains

Restraints

Comparatively Expensive than Conventional Brake Systems

Up Surging Focus on Electrical Automobiles such as Trucks and Buses

Opportunities

Mandatory Air Brake Installation for Load Carrying Vehicles and Increased Safety with Air Brake over Conventional Breaks

Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

On October 1st, 2018, Tenneco Inc. which is one of the leading global designers, manufacturers and marketers of Clean Air and Ride Performance products and technology solutions household as well as commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers has acquired Federal-Mogul LLC which is a leading global supplier to original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket. Moreover, in September 2018, Wabco Company has established a new joint venture with FAW Jiefang Automotive Company for vehicle control systems to improve efficiency and safety of commercial vehicles in the Chinese market. This Joint Venture will allow the companies to start the production of Wabco’s advanced MAXXTM single-piston Air Disc Brake (ADB) from 2019.

In August 2018, the company “Knorr-Bremse” has launched two new types of disc brakes named ‘SYNACT and NEXTT’, for heavy-duty commercial vehicles manufacturing in upcoming years. As compared to Knorr-Bremse’s predecessor, these newly launched disk brakes achieve new dimensions of performance and weight. With a stronger and lighter caliper and smooth-running internal mechanics, the full braking torque of 30 kNm remains available even during prolonged braking maneuvers.

Key Target Audience

Air Brake System Manufacturers

Air Brake System Distributors and Traders

Automobile Manufacturers

Automobile Spare part Manufacturers

Automobile Industry Association

Government Agencies

Others

