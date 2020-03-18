Bare Metal Cloud Market Professional and In-Depth Industry Analysis 2025 – Century Link, Dell, Inc., IBM Corporation, Internap Corporation

Global bare metal cloud market is expected to grow from US$ 1432.1 Mn in 2017 to US$ US$ 12287.1 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 31.8% between 2018 and 2025. Bare Metal Cloud are high performance, highly configurable and on-demand cloud resources that are gaining significant popularity among multinational companies seeking for compliance, security, consistency and performance. Bare metal cloud enables its users to rent hardware sources from managed services providers or public cloud service providers. Some of the factors driving the bare metal cloud market include, rising demand for scalable, flexible, efficient and easy IT infrastructure, low CAPEX and OPEX, and rapidly increasing data traffic.

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of bare metal cloud market based by service type, enterprise size, and application. The geographic segmentation of the report covers six major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SA). The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By application segment BFSI industry accounted for the largest share of the bare metal cloud market in 2016; whereas, APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Major Key Market Players:

1. Century Link

2. Dell, Inc.

3. IBM Corporation

4. Internap Corporation

5. Rackspace Hosting, Inc.

6. Joyent, Inc.

7. Packet Host, Inc.

8. Scaleway Incorp.

9. Spotinst Ltd.

10. Oracle Corporation

The bare metal cloud market report aims to provide an overview of global bare metal cloud market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current bare metal cloud market scenario and forecasts the market till 2025. The report covers market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the markets with respect to all geographic regions. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the market along with their market strategies. The report also provide PEST analysis of all five regions along with the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the bare metal cloud market report.

North America is one of the prominent regions in bare metal cloud market which will contribute highest revenue globally due to technological developments and considerable application of bare metal cloud in different end-user segment. Rapidly growing economies in Asia-Pacific (APAC) with significant growth cloud computing sector will pave the path for increasing adoption and propel the market for bare metal cloud market. The APAC region is expected to lead the market with highest CAGR during the forecast period. Some of the key players of bare metal cloud market include Century Link, Dell, IBM, Internap, Rackspace, Joyent Co. Packet Host, Inc., Scaleway, Spotinst, and Oracle, among others.

