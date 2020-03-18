Global New Energy Vehicles Industry 2019 Market Growth, Trends and Demands Research Report

ReportsnReports created research report through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of New Energy Vehicles Market

The report cloaks the market analysis and projection of “New Energy Vehicles Market” on a regional as well as global level. The report constitutes qualitative and quantitative valuation by industry analysts, first-hand data, assistance from industry experts along with their most recent verbatim and each industry manufacturers via the market value chain. The research experts have additionally assessed the in general sales and revenue generation of this market. In addition, this report also delivers widespread analysis of root market trends, several governing elements and macro-economic indicators, coupled with market improvements as per every segment.

According to this study, over the next five years the New Energy Vehicles market will register a 17.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 128290 million by 2024, from US$ 67470 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in New Energy Vehicles business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of New Energy Vehicles market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

TOYOTA, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Mitsubishi, GM, Tesla, Renault, Ford, Volvo, BMW, ZOTYE, BAIC, Yutong, Volkswagen, BYD, FIAT, Zhong Tong, Chery, Honda, King-long, SAIC, JAC, and Geely

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

This study considers the New Energy Vehicles value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

HEV

PHEV

EV

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas – United States, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil

APAC – China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, and Australia

Europe – Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain

Middle East & Africa – Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, and GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global New Energy Vehicles market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of New Energy Vehicles market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global New Energy Vehicles players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the New Energy Vehicles with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of New Energy Vehicles submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

