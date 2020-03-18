IoT in Healthcare Market Emerging Trends and Competitive Landscape Forecast to 2025

The global IoT in Healthcare market accounted for US$ 20.2 Bn in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.2% during the forecast period 2020 – 2025, to account for US$ 135.9 Bn in 2025.

The IoT in Healthcare helps in delivery of healthcare facilities through improved communication, between patients and healthcare providers, via connected medical devices. IoT in Healthcare enable the stakeholders particularly, providers and patients, to enhance patient care, reduce costs related to healthcare, reduction in errors, improved patient experience, and improved patient outcomes along with better disease management.

The key players influencing the market are:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic Plc

Siemen Healthcare GmbH

Proteus Digital Health, Inc.

IBM Watson Health

General Electric Healthcare

Microsoft Corporation

Qualcomm Life, Inc.

STANLEY Healthcare

Verily Life Sciences LLC (Alphabet-Google)

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global IoT in Healthcare

Compare major IoT in Healthcare providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for IoT in Healthcare providers

Profiles of major IoT in Healthcare providers

7-year CAGR forecasts for IoT in Healthcare -intensive vertical sectors

IoT in Healthcare Market report also provide a in-depth understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of last three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner IoT in Healthcare Market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

IoT in Healthcare Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2020 – 2027, considering 2020 as the base year and 2020 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Report Spotlights

Progressive industry trends in the global IoT in Healthcare market to help players develop effective long-term strategies

Business growth strategies adopted by developed and developing markets

Quantitative analysis of the IoT in Healthcare market from 2020 to 2027

Estimation of IoT in Healthcare demand across various industries

PEST analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry to predict market growth

Recent developments to understand the competitive market scenario and IoT in Healthcare demand

Market trends and outlook coupled with factors driving and restraining the growth of the IoT in Healthcare market

Decision-making process by understanding strategies that underpin commercial interest with regard to IoT in Healthcare market growth

Detailed overview and segmentation of the global IoT in Healthcare market, as well as its dynamics in the industry

IoT in Healthcare market size in various regions with promising growth opportunities

