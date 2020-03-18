Smart Bathrooms Market Leading Players Envisioned By Analysts Forecast 2017-2023|key players like American Standard Brands,Bradley Corporation,Cera Sanitaryware Ltd,Cleveland Faucet Group(MOEN)  

Smart bathrooms gain popularity among the consumers due to presence of energy efficient and technology driven bathroom accessories. With the rise in disposable income and awareness about energy conservation, consumers are shifting towards the concept of building energy efficient homes, bathroom being one of the most essential areas. The smart bathrooms market offers sensor driven features such as smart toilets, touchless cisterns, touchless soap dispensers, smart windows, and others. The global smart bathrooms market is estimated to account for a market revenue of $1,230.29 million in 2016 and is expected to reach to $2,517.82 million in 2023.

Growth in affluence of the consumers and their inclination towards building a smart and energy efficient building drives the market. Advancement in technologies especially the advent of sensor enabled systems also fuels the market. The growth in traction of touchless faucets among the bathroom accessories, is also expected to catalyze the growth of the global smart bathrooms market during the forecast period. However, the high installation and maintenance costs are expected to pose potential restraints for the growth of the global market.

Some of the key players of Smart Bathrooms Market:

American Standard Brands,Bradley Corporation,Cera Sanitaryware Ltd,Cleveland Faucet Group(MOEN),Delta Faucet Company,Grohe,Jacuzzi,Jaquar,Kohler,Novellini,Pfister (Spectrum Brands),Roca Sanitario,Sloan Valve,Toto Ltd

Global Smart Bathrooms Market Analysis to 2023 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Smart Bathrooms industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Smart Bathrooms Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. Smart Bathrooms Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

The smart bathrooms market is segmented based on type, end-user industry, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is classified into smart windows, touchless cisterns, touchless faucets, smart toilets, touchless soap dispensers, hand dryers, and others. Based on the end-user industry, the market is divided into commercial and residential. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Smart Bathrooms market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2023 for overall Smart Bathrooms market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Smart Bathrooms Market from 2017 – 2023 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Smart Bathrooms Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2017 – 2023. Forecast and analysis of Smart Bathrooms Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

Reason to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Smart Bathrooms Market. Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Smart Bathrooms Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies. Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets. Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

