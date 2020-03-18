Astronishing Growth in Outdoor Flooring Market 2018-2025 |key players like AZEK Company,Beaulieu International Group,Citadel Floors,ECORE International, Inc

The global outdoor flooring market size is expected to reach $12,072.1 million by 2025, from $7,759.9 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 5.77% during the forecast period (2018-2025). Flooring is one of the crucial steps for construction of building and infrastructure as it can improve the durability, visual appeal, design and aesthetics of buildings. Also, outdoor flooring plays a significant role in improving the landscaping attributes of exterior of building pavements, parks, outdoor areas.

The outdoor flooring unlike interior are subjected to external weather conditions resulting in their superior durability, resilience, and ability to sustain mechanical force. As a result, the outdoor flooring solutions are more resistant to damage and have longer product lives compared to interior flooring solutions. In addition, the growth in popularity of public spaces such as airports, bus stations, parks, popular tourist attractions and others, especially in urban areas and metro cities has also increased the scope of application for outdoor flooring in these public spaces.

Some of the key players of Outdoor Flooring Market:

AZEK Company,Beaulieu International Group,Citadel Floors,ECORE International, Inc.,Fiberon,Mats Inc.,Mohawk Industries,Tandus Group, Inc.,Tarkett SA,Timber Holdings USA

Global Outdoor Flooring Market Analysis to 2025 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Outdoor Flooring industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Outdoor Flooring Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. Outdoor Flooring Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

The outdoor flooring industry is segmented based on material used, type, end-user, and region. The material used segment is classified into wood, ceramics, concrete, and others. Based on type, the global outdoor flooring market is segmented into tile, decking, and others. Furthermore, by end-users the market is categorized into residential, commercial, public infrastructure, and others. In addition, to gain further insights, the global outdoor flooring market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Outdoor Flooring market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Outdoor Flooring market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Outdoor Flooring Market from 2017–2025 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Outdoor Flooring Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2017 – 2025. Forecast and analysis of Outdoor Flooring Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

Reason to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Outdoor Flooring Market. Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Outdoor Flooring Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies. Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets. Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

